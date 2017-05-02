More charges for notorious armed robbers

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

MORE charges have been levelled against three notorious armed robbers who have been terrorising miners and business people getting away with over $25 000, a vehicle and six rifles after killing two security guards.

The trio are part of a six-member gang linked to a spate of armed robberies in Zvishavane, Gweru, Shurugwi and Kadoma who appeared in court last week facing five charges.

The three were back in court facing 14 more counts of unlawful entry and theft and two counts of murder.

They allegedly killed two security guards in Kadoma and Zvishavane during robberies.

Tapiwa Chimuti (29), Anyway Madala (27) and Simbarashe Machiritsa (40) all of Ascot Infill high-density suburb in Gweru, were yesterday hauled before Gweru magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to tomorrow.

Three other accomplices Andrew Masendeke, Matrimony Nyathi and Sydney Mangisi are still at large.

Prosecutor Mr Ernest Muzembi applied for further detention as the trio was facing two murder charges for which the police said they were still to go for indications in Kadoma and Zvishavane.

Mr Muzembi said on January 17, the gang wearing masks and gloves while armed raided Chaks Grocery Shop in Makusha suburb, Shurugwi, and demanded cash from a complainant and went away with $15.

He said the gang also went to Besta Mine which is located at Princess Farm in Shurugwi where they stole a 22 Winchester rifle, a 22H Lithgow rifle, a 12 bore Franchi short gun, a Theodor Bergmann shotgun and 16 shot gun live rounds as well as a pair of Hi-Tec shoes, a pair of Adidas shoes, a pair of green sandals, a VW Golf motor vehicle and cash amounting to $8 270.

Mr Muzembi said the property and money had a combined value of $14 120.

The court heard that the alleged robbers — armed with a .303 rifle and a Star pistol — using the same modus operandi terrorised shop owners, miners and transporters in Gweru, Shurugwi and Kwekwe, robbing complainants of electrical goods, various amounts of money, rifles and live ammunition amounting to over $25 000.

Some of the property was recovered at lodgings of the suspects’ girlfriends in Ascot Infill suburb in Gweru, where they were arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

Detectives recovered household property which included beds, television sets, electrical gadgets, blankets and a pistol.

