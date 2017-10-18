More jail time for MaPecca killer

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman, Oricious Moyo, who shot his lover’s husband resulting in his death was yesterday further remanded in custody to October 31 pending his application for bail at the High Court.

Moyo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Tawanda “Mapecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Arts Group.

He was initially charged with attempted murder until his victim died last month.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on July 25 at around 10PM, Oricious parked his vehicle at his residence waiting for the gate to be opened.

He was in the company of the deceased’s wife, Jacqueline Moyo, with whom he was allegedly having an extra-marital affair. Jacqueline is also an employee at Fish and Chicken City owned by Oricious.

While still parked at the gate, the now deceased confronted the pair and inquired about their relationship, the court heard. “At that moment Oricious started his car in an attempt to flee but Tawanda clung to the front passenger’s door. This resulted in Oricious producing a pistol and shooting Tawanda once on the right side of the ribcage. Tawanda fell to the ground and the two who were still in the car sped off,” said Mr Hondoyemoto.

Oricious, the court heard, later reported the incident to the police accusing Tawanda of trying to rob him. Police attended the scene and summoned an ambulance which took Tawanda to the hospital.

On August 28, an operation was conducted on Tawanda who still had a bullet lodged in his body near the spinal cord.

“After the operation, Tawanda’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit where he died on the following day,” he said.

Mr Hondoyemoto said Tawanda’s post mortem report shows that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration, gunshot wounds and assault.

