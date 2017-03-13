More men ‘desperately need protection from abusive wives’

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

ABOUT 72 percent of Bulawayo men who have gone through counselling at Enkundleni/Padare Men’s Forum have reported that their wives beat them up.

Most of the victims report that police officers worsen the situation by mocking them and asking them to bring the abusive wives to the station before they can open a crime docket.

Enkundleni/Padare Bulawayo’s programme officer Mr Ziphongezipho Ndebele said there was an increase in the number of men who desperately needed protection from abusive spouses.

“In February this year about 22 men came for counselling in our gender-based violence perpetrators sessions. However, during the sessions 16 of those revealed that they were themselves victims and were suffering in silence,” said Mr Ndebele.

“They also revealed they had lost hope in justice as they have been ridiculed while trying to report abusive wives. It’s important that as we reflect on women’s issues on the International Women’s Day, we consider that men need protection from violent women as well,” he said.

Mr Ndebele added that it was time policy makers considered accommodating such men in programmes.

“We know that in the past GBV was a women’s issue but we’re seeing a shift in our society and we must accept that we do have some women who physically abuse men. We call upon police officers to take such matters seriously as justice delayed is justice denied,” said Mr Ndebele.

A man from Gwabalanda suburb recently opened up to a magistrate that he had suffered abuse from his wife.

“This woman beats me up almost every day and today she dragged me to court thinking that l can give her my money. This is ridiculous! Last week, l was working night shift and I didn’t sleep at home, instead of her asking for my whereabouts she clobbered me with fists in front of our children,” said Mr Walter Banda.

He said he reported the matter to the police who laughed at him.

Mr Banda said there is no peace in his home due to his wife’s violent nature.

“This other time l felt like l was going to die when she was hitting me with a belt and l ended up biting her on the chest to free myself. Your worship I can even show you scars as evidence. She is an abusive woman,” said Mr Banda.

Early last month, it emerged at a workshop that men are coming out of their shells to report sexual abuse cases perpetrated against them by women.

Statistics from Matabeleland North show that although most of the reported abuse cases are that of women, men are slowly breaking the culture of silence.

According to the National Aids Council (Nac), after years of getting zero reports from male abuse victims, 26 men reported sexual abuse by women in 2016.

Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development provincial development officer for Matabeleland North Mr Bekithemba Ngwenya told participants at a gender-based violence stakeholders coordination meeting that an increasing number of abused men were coming out.

“We’re happy that at last men are coming out and reporting cases of abuse against them. We’re however aware that that number is not a reflection of the reality on the ground as we suspect many men are suffering in silence given the worrying trend of an increasing number of women abusing men,” said Mr Ngwenya.

A Nac document shows that Hwange District contributed the highest number of abuse cases in the province with 102 cases out of the total 430 for the whole province.

“An increase in the number of males abused was noted in Binga which recorded four cases from zero. Hwange district recorded three cases of abuse while Bubi recorded four,” reads the document.

Mr Ngwenya called on organisations that deal with people who are living with disabilities to join other stakeholders in fighting GBV.

An official from Musasa Project said her organisation has reached out to about 5 000 villagers around the province.

The Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (2015) revealed that Bulawayo has the largest number of women who beat up their spouses, with congregants from Pentecostal churches leading the number of perpetrators countrywide.

Given the findings, the city seems to be living up to its moniker — komfazi utshayindoda (where women beat men).

@thamamoe