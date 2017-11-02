More Zimsec O-Level papers leak

Sylvester Chiramba, Court Reporter

AN 18 YEAR OLD teenager from Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly leaking three Ordinary Level examination papers.

Franklin Ndlovu allegedly revealed the contents of the English language, Mathematics and Integrated Science Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) papers to three Nkulumane High pupils.

Ndlovu, a school leaver, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu yesterday facing three counts of revealing the contents of an examination to unauthorised persons.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to November 13 on his own cognisance.

Prosecuting, Mr Brian Nkala said Ndlovu leaked three examination papers.

“On October 15 the accused revealed the contents of the English Language, Mathematics and Integrated Science examination papers to three friends who are pupils at Nkulumane High,” he said.

On Sunday, Zimsec confirmed that this year’s Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 1 was leaked with 12 candidates accessing it.

The examinations body said some people were arrested in connection with the case and there were strong chances for conviction.

@SlyCee