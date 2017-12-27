Morkel, Markram have Zim on ropes

MORNE Morkel took three wickets under lights as Zimbabwe crumbled to 30 for four at stumps on the first day of a four-day, day-night Test against South Africa at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

At the crease is Ryan Burl on 15 and nightwatchman Kyle Jarvis has four.

Earlier South Africa declared their first innings on 309 for nine during the final session.

The hosts lost the last five wickets for 37 runs as Jarvis and Chris Mpofu finished with 3-78 and 3-58 respectively.

Aiden Markram hit his second century in three Test matches, as South Africa were 251 for four at the dinner break, with Markram falling to the last ball before the break for 125.

Markram shared stands of 72 with fellow opener Dean Elgar (31), 96 with stand-in captain AB de Villiers (53) and 78 with Temba Bavuma (35 not out).

Jarvis dismissed Markram with the help of a diving catch by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor. He had figures of two for 38.

Chris Mpofu took the wickets of Hashim Amla and De Villiers, while conceding 49 runs.

Opening batsman Markram (23) continued a dream start to his test career.

Although he was run out for 97 in his first Test innings against Bangladesh in September, he made 143 in the first innings of his second Test against the same opponents.

Markram made a watchful start yesterday against some testing bowling from the Zimbabwe new ball pair of Jarvis and new cap Blessing Muzarabani.

He took 104 balls to reach fifty, but accelerated to post his century off 175 balls with 13 fours and a six. He added another four and a six before falling to the 204th ball of his innings.

South Africa were without regular captain Faf du Plessis, who had failed to recover fully from lower back and shoulder injuries, and fast bowler Dale Steyn, whose return from a broken shoulder is now likely to be in the first Test against India, starting in Cape Town on January 5.

De Villiers, making a comeback to Test cricket, was 15 not out at tea.

He was the captain in his most recent two tests, against England in January 2016, but then suffered a long-term elbow injury before deciding to take a break from long-form cricket.

Teams

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Zimbabwe: Justice Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (capt), Peter Moor (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Christopher Mpofu, Blessing Muzarabani.— AFP.