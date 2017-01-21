Morocco battle back to beat Togo

HERVE RENARD’s Morocco came roaring back from behind to beat Togo 3-1 in Oyem yesterday and breathe life into their Africa Cup of Nations bid.

In front of a sparse crowd, Mathieu Dossevi had given Togo an early lead in northern Gabon, but goals from Aziz Bouhaddouz and Romain Saiss had the Atlas Lions in front before the midway point in the first half.

Substitute Youssef Ennesyri then smashed in a third goal in the second half as Morocco bounced from back their opening defeat to DR Congo to go second in Group C.

They are a point behind DR Congo and one ahead of the Cote d’Ivoire, who they face in their final group game in Oyem next Tuesday. DR Congo and the Ivorians, the reigning champions, drew 2-2 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo prop up the section with just one point, and must win against DR Congo in Port-Gentil in their last match if they are to stay alive.

— SuperSport