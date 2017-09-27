Mother of kids dead in fire suspects neighbour

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A WOMAN from Woolendale in Umguza who lost her husband and two children in an inferno last Friday suspects foul play.

Mr Ranganai Moyo (30), his daughter (3) and son (1) were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno at about 11PM last Friday while his wife Ms Privilege Chikomo was at an apostolic sect’s shrine.

Ms Chikomo said she left for the shrine on Tuesday and returned on Saturday to discover that her husband and children had died in the fire.

She said one of the villagers broke the news of her family’s death while she was still on her way home.

Ms Chikomo who was struggling to speak, said the villager broke into tears after she saw her and then told her that her husband and children had died in the fire.

“I was still walking towards my homestead when I heard people talking although in hushed tones that that there were people who had died in a fire near Mdibhe’s homestead. I became scared knowing that Mdibhe was our neighbour but I somehow told myself that it couldn’t be my children as I gathered strength and continued heading towards home,” said Ms Chikomo as she broke into tears.

“While on my way home one of my neighbours approached me, crying, and she broke the news that my husband and children had died in the fire. I couldn’t believe what she was saying but shortly police came and took me away.”

She said she suspects that her family could have been killed as there was bad blood between her husband and one of the people in the area.

“One of the people threatened me and my husband saying between the two of us someone was going to mourn. Hence I could be forgiven to conclude that he had something to do with my husband and children’s death. He swore that no one should play around with him,” she said.

When asked what had caused the bad blood, she could not speak as she continued crying.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigations were in progress to establish what caused the fire.

