Mother’s privates insult sparks vendor violence

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

TWO vendors at Egodini bus terminus in Bulawayo were involved in a quarrel that ended with one of them stabbing his colleague for insulting him by referring to his mother’s privates.

A court heard that the fight broke out when one of them resorted to obscenities after being asked to make way for a push cart.

Vusa Nkiwane (31) of Pumula South suburb pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze on Thursday.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to February 1 for continuation of trial.

Vusa said James Nkiwane of Trenance suburb was the one who had hit him first.

The two Nkiwanes are not related.

“Your worship, I only assaulted him because he had slapped me. I asked him why he had hit me, he said he would remove my remaining eye. He was carrying something in his hand but I didn’t really see what it was. I drew a knife amongst my tools. I intended to stab him on the hand unfortunately I aimed for his chest,” said Vusa.

Prosecuting, Miss Caroline Matanga said on November 19 last year, James was on his way to Madubeko’s warehouse where he leaves his wares when he had a misunderstanding with James.

“Accused was standing with two of his friends. Complainant asked for space to pass through. After he had parked his push cart, accused insulted him citing his mother’s private parts. Complainant asked accused why he was insulting him but accused became violent and drew a knife. He stabbed complainant once on the upper side of the left side ribs,” said Miss Matanga.

She said James’ friend called his father who came and called an ambulance which took him to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

