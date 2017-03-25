Moyo calls for unity in churches

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, who is under siege from Zanu -PF women’s league members calling for her ouster from the party where she is the league deputy secretary, continued with her duties yesterday and attended the launch of the Njube-Lobengula Pastors Forum in the city.

The launch was held at UCCA church in Njube, where 68 members of the forum, their spouses and leaders from the respective churches converged.

Cde Moyo called on churches to desist from fighting for leadership positions as it divides people and defeats the purpose of Christianity.

“Politics is everywhere even in our churches. At some point I was an executive member of the Zimbabwe Christian Council and I know what happens in churches. People are forgetting their role as Christians and fight for leadership positions.

“In some instances members exchange blows and use all sorts of ways to destroy one another. Let’s stop fighting and creating divisions in the church. It’s in the church where we should find love and tolerance,” said Cde Moyo.

She said it was not fair for Christians to live in disharmony as God deserved to be praised not to see people fighting, especially in church.

Minister Moyo said she was happy Christianity was the main religion in the country and urged church leaders to instil a spirit of love among the young members who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Our country is based on Christianity. Even when you open the constitution, it mentions God first.

“We therefore must not be afraid to strengthen our faith.

“Christians also have the right to engage the Government on issues that they feel must be addressed or lobby for any programmes that bring development in the country,” said Cde Moyo.

She called on women to pray and take care of their families despite the challenges that they might be facing. “We should pray for our families and seek protection from God. God’s power is beyond everything on this earth,” said Cde Moyo.

Chairman of the new pastors’ forum Bishop Richard Dube of the Christian Pentecostal Church in Njube said the purpose of the forum was to improve interaction among churches and support vulnerable groups in society.

“The forum has 68 members from evangelical, pentecostal and apostolic churches. The forum is still growing as more churches are coming and we’re planning to extend it to other areas.

“The purpose of this forum is to assist the elderly, orphans, and child headed families and people living with disabilities. We have to take care of these people,” said Bishop Dube.

