MP exposes price cheats

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

MPOPOMA-Pelandaba legislator Cde Joseph Tshuma on Tuesday made surprise visits to Bulawayo businesses, a move that unearthed unjustified price increases in the city.

The MP said he decided to embark on the exercise following an outcry from residents following increases in the prices of basic commodities.

“I took a tour earlier and discovered that manufacturers of these basics had actually not hiked their prices, hence there is no reason for wholesalers and supermarkets to then increase prices. Some shops have blamed it on fuel and Zesa charges, an angle we will have to strongly investigate.

“We are aware also of shops that are not accepting swipe, Ecocash and telegraphic bank transfers, demanding cash only. Worse, some actually want only United States dollars,” said Cde Tshuma.

He said demanding forex payments does not make sense as the country is facing forex challenges and business people should not be found worsening the situation.

Cde Tshuma put to task shops operating without swipe machines, saying if banks were delaying to avail the machines, he was willing to approach the financial institutions to expedite the process.

During the visit to the shops, some grocery shops and hardwares and those supplying veterinary products failed to justify why they had increased prices.

One veterinary shop hiked New Castle vaccines by 300 percent, from $4 to $12.

When the MP demanded answers on the increase, the shop manager referred questions to the shop owner whose phone continuously went unanswered.

Cde Tshuma commended Bathroom Boutique for its favourable promotions and discounts.

Last month, manufacturers through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) condemned the recent spate of price increases, accusing retailers of profiteering.

CZI Matabeleland president, Mr Joseph Gunda, said producers under his association had agreed not to increase prices despite shortages of foreign currency as they prefer engaging the apex bank for allocations towards critical raw material imports.

MPs also recently condemned the hiking of prices by retailers, saying this was meant to incite people to rise against the Government.

They said the unjust price hikes were seriously affecting Government programmes aimed at reviving the economy.

