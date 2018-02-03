Mpilo hospital bedside court for gunman: Wife, siblings shooting soldier out of ICU

February 3, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
One of the shooting victims lies in a pool of blood, dead

Mashudu Netsianda and Winsley Masara, Chronicle Reporters
A SOLDIER who allegedly fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month- old son before shooting himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb appeared in court yesterday.

Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi during a bedside court session conducted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Relatives said Chapeyema and his wife lived in Mutare but she recently returned to her parents, accusing the soldier of physically abusing her.

Chapeyema is facing murder and attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to February 16 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Chapeyema and his son Tlowi Chapeyema, whom he shot once on the leg, are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Soldiers attend to the shooting scene in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo, on Thursday

The soldier, who was initially confined to the intensive care unit, has since been transferred to the male ward and he is under police and military guard.

His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Chapeyema went to his wife’s home armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds. He allegedly knocked on the door demanding that she opens it.

“When the door was eventually opened the accused person stormed into the house and started firing gunshots at Phiri, Nkomo and Ncube, killing them instantly,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that Chapeyema then shot his son and in the process fracturing his right leg before turning the rifle on himself. The child was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Chapeyema was arrested at the scene and the weapon used in committing the alleged offences was recovered.

Meanwhile, Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya yesterday said both patients were out of danger.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Doctors did their best to save the injured man and the baby’s life. He had obviously sustained serious damages to his body. Doctors are fully monitoring him and we hope his condition improves. The baby is also out of danger and his condition is stable. Both patients are now out of danger and are now both out of the intensive care unit,” he said.  – @mashnets @winnie_masara.
  • Grace Disgrace II

    Urirombe Carlos!

  • The Watcher

    There comes a time when I advicate for the death penalty. This is one of those. Death penalty for this evil man

  • Vumani

    Proponents of the Coup de tat, when soldiers are used to commit atrocities against unarmed civilians they become a law unto themselves. Another Gukurahundist whose been allowed to access to an assault rifle & leave the barracks without censorship. It’s not surprising these trained killers are aware of the history of the leaders they will not hesitate to kill vulnerable & unarmed civilians because they know that their leaders got away with it, they are simply emulating their 5th Brigade brothers, how history repeats itself a stark reminder of the new so called dispensation a bunch of heartless cold blooded murderers on the prowl. This is precursor, following the coupe detat we witnessed the escalation of physical abuse and assault against women & children by Gukurahundists. The military junta has not publicly condemned these acts of violence against civilians Zimbabwe has reverted to 1982 these incidents will continue unabated, these young ladies due to poverty & marginalisation end marrying Gukurahundist and the result see them as a possession which can be eliminated at will.

    • dotiyenja

      You can run all want with your nutty butternuthead but you can’t flipping hide, Prof Khandakhulu……!!