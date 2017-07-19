Mpilo Hospital doctors probe stalls

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

AN investigation into a case of five Mpilo Central Hospital doctors who allegedly attempted to fleece a disabled woman who later died awaiting treatment has stalled as the probe team members are said to be dealing with more pressing issues.

The doctors allegedly demanded $10 000 for an operation that costs $2 000 and the woman died before she could raise the money.

Mpilo chief executive officer Mr Leonard Mabandi yesterday clarified that the hospital was not instituting a hearing against its doctors blamed for also discharging a critically ill Ms Phanankosi Dube, but was investigating the matter.

About 49 days ago, Mpilo officials said the probe had started.

“I assure you that this issue is not and will not be swept under the carpet. The reason why it appears nothing is happening is simply because the committee that was put in place has been busy with other pressing matters,” said Mr Mabandi.

“You want to appreciate that this committee comprises people who have their own plans that must be fulfilled.”

Mr Mabandi added that, “May I also correct that this is not a hearing but an investigation which is not bound, in principle, by time factor. Nonetheless that does not mean to underplay the seriousness of the matter”.

Dube, who survived on begging and was the family’s breadwinner, died in May while gasping for breath at her home in Makokoba suburb.

Health experts said the late Dube’s operation was supposed to cost at most $2 000 at a public health institution like Mpilo Central Hospital.

The Chronicle is in possession of WhatsApp chats in which one of the doctors communicated with the family and twice said $10 000 was needed for the operation. The same doctor who demanded the money allegedly took Dube’s pictures to use them in her appeal for funds in The Chronicle before her death.

The patient, who lived in perpetual excruciating pain after her breasts had swollen to unmanageable proportions, died as she made frantic efforts to raise the money.

Her mother, Ms Maureen Dube told The Chronicle that they signed for the body to undergo a post-mortem but were not advised of the results until she was buried.

She said it seems that some people had been bribed to sweep the matter under the carpet taking advantage that the family was poor.

