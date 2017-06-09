Mpilo rolls out nuclear medicine

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

AN elderly Bulawayo man on Wednesday became the first person in Zimbabwe to undergo a bone scan under the nuclear medicine department at Mpilo Central Hospital.

The health institution is the first in the country to roll out nuclear medicine, which provides advanced diagnosis and treatment of cancer, heart, lung, kidney diseases among others.

According to experts, nuclear medicine has the potential for early detection of diseases compared to anatomical imaging modalities at other local hospitals like ultrasound or MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

Mr Boniface Ndimande (77) said he waited for two years to undergo the procedure.

“This is one of my happiest days because at last we now have these facilities near us.

“At least it will save many people unnecessary costs associated with travelling abroad in search of such a service.

“It is my prayer that these machines are serviced and upgraded regularly so that they benefit future generations,” said Mr Ndimande.

He appealed to the Government to improve the working conditions for medical personnel to keep the unit running.

“We are grateful to the Government and at the same time plead with them to keep this place running. We don’t want to revert to travelling outside the country when these machines become white elephants,” said Mr Ndimande.

“We have youthful professionals running this place and we don’t want them searching for greener pastures as it will lead to many deaths.”

A patient from Masvingo, who was waiting to be scanned, encouraged members of the public to make use of the facility.

Dr Xolani Ndlovu who heads the nuclear medicine department at Mpilo said he was delighted about the development.

“We are already full booked for a week and we look forward to doing five bone scans daily. We will increase the number with time as we know a number of people are in need of the service,” he said.

One of the main advantages of nuclear medicine imaging is that in most cases the whole body is analysed allowing advanced treatment options for patients suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer, by way of radiation or chemotherapy.

It is also more detailed and accurate and as such nuclear medicine makes complex medical procedures simpler and safer for patients.

Mpilo Cancer Unit was officially opened in April and only the radiotherapy department had been functional, but with the arrival of quality control equipment needed to roll out nuclear medicine, the whole cancer unit will be operational in due course.

@thamamoe