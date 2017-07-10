Mpofu credits VP Nkomo for the politician he is

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

ZANU-PF Politburo member Dr Obert Mpofu has recollected how the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo introduced him to the people of Bubi-Umguza in 1995 to kickstart his campaign for the constituency which also marked the genesis of his political career.

From 1995, Dr Mpofu became the Bubi-Umguza legislator until 2000 when he lost the seat to MDC-T. He bounced back to Parliament as Umguza legislator in 2005 after the former Bubi-Umguza was split into two constituencies.

Between 2000 and 2005, Dr Mpofu was the Matabeleland North governor where he presided over the land reform programme in the province.

Dr Mpofu said the late VP Nkomo, who died on July 1, 1999, transformed him from a former guerilla, having taken part in the liberation war, to the seasoned politician that he is today.

He said while some had expected that their relationship would strain after Dr Mpofu joined Zanu before the signing of the Unity Accord, the Umguza legislator said he enjoyed close relations with the late VP until the time of his death.

“The late VP Nkomo was a true Pan Africanist, true nationalist and a true patriot of our nation. For us, other than a cadre during the war, he transformed me from a cadre of war to a very serious politician.

“In 1995, he took me to Ntabazinduna when I was campaigning for the Bubi-Umguza seat and told the people that, ‘lo ngumfana wami, nguy’ elizasebenza laye.’

“From that time, I have never looked back because I continue to be guided by his wise counsel. It is his mentorship that has influenced my vision as a politician to this day,” said Dr Mpofu.

“He (VP Nkomo) taught me that if you want to last in politics, you should be the kind of person who works closely with and respects the people.

“Listen and attend to the plight of the people and never take them for granted or look down upon them. I have recorded the highest number of votes in Matabeleland North province because of the principles VP Nkomo imparted in me.

“I will never forget the chance that the late VP gave me. We remained very close up to his death and very few people know that he used to visit me at my home and we would drive around touring farms in Matabeleland North and discussing development.”

“The late VP Nkomo was a great visionary and his vision for this country, I think, was derived from the supernatural because he saw ahead of his time and left an indelible mark in as far as the politics and the development of this country such that if everyone adheres to his teachings, we will be far in terms of unity and development.”

Dr Mpofu bemoaned the arrogance from some politicians whom he said think they are more intelligent than others.

“They think they know politics more than others yet through their actions, they are actually causing destruction and dividing the people,” he said.

“An example of the late VP Nkomo is President Mugabe because both are a breed of principled and disciplined politicians who understood that for one to be a good politician, they have to be humble. You can’t be a good politician when you have no discipline and always think that you are better than others but as the Ndebele saying goes, ‘Akuqili lazikhoth’emhlane.’ Humble yourself before the people and stop engaging in fights with other people.

“Everyone fought for this country and we came back from the war of liberation alive by the grace of God and our ancestors. If at all there are those who fought more, it is those sons of the soil who died during battle and never made it to independent Zimbabwe and we need to honour those comrades by staying united and working together for the development of our country.”

Dr Mpofu castigated some opportunists for abusing the emotive Gukurahundi issue to raise their political stock.

“After uniting with President Mugabe, the late VP Nkomo made his decision known to all the people urging the nation to move on in unity yet we see some divisive elements who want to politicise the subject of Gukurahundi,” he said.

“Those characters want to use the subject to divide the people and not build the country.”