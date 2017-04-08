Mpopoma High School conquering Zim through sports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High School have undertaken the task of conquering Zimbabwe through sports and will leave no stone unturned in their quest to reach that milestone.

The school, known for its undoubted success on the academic front, decided to go on a quiet, but deliberate journey of improving its sporting performance, which has seen the school representing Bulawayo in national competitions with distinction.

At the recently held Bulawayo National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) track and field inter-districts athletics competition at White City Stadium, the school collected 38 medals, of which 16 were gold, while the next school Northlea High only managed five gold medals.

The feat saw the school providing 21 athletes to Team Bulawayo for the national Nash meet that was held in Chinhoyi last week.

The Chinhoyi competition was also used to select a team that will represent Zimbabwe in the upcoming Confederation of School Sports Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa) track and field tournament to be held at the National Sports Stadium from May 2-7.

Five athletes from the school made it into the national squad. Tatenda Ndlovu, Linnett Dhliwayo and Jenipher Tembo were chosen for the 1 500m, 800m, javelin, high jump, long jump and triple jump in the girls’ Under-15, while Brian Ndlovu and Ronald Muchichwa will carry the country’s hopes in the boys’ Under-15 high jump and 400m events respectively.

“It’s really the determination to succeed from everyone involved that has seen us doing well. We have been known for academic excellence, but we now want to translate that into sporting excellence as well,” said Mpopoma High sports director James Rugwevera.

He said they had also received tremendous support from the school’s headmaster Christopher Dube which has helped make their work, not only easier, but enjoyable as well.

“Our head understands the vision we have; which is to conquer Zimbabwe in sports performance, and this is not only in athletics, but other disciplines as well. If you remember, our boys’ Under-17 soccer team lost in the final at national level to Pamushana High and so did our girls’ Under-17 volleyball side.

Our girls’ Under-20 netball team settled for bronze medal, again losing to Pamushana High, but we remain resolute and optimistic,” said Rugwevera.