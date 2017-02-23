Mr Breeze bounces back with new album

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based musician Zenzo Bhekimpilo “Mr Breeze” Siziba (pictured) has lined up a series of shows to mark his return to the music industry after a three-year hiatus.

The shows will be held in Bulawayo, Plumtree, Victoria Falls and Hwange.

Siziba, whose music is a mixture of reggae, sungura and pantsula, is back with an eight-track album titled Umkhwenyana Nguphi? The album features songs Izenzo Zakho, Isango Lezulu, Musandilinge, Umkhwenyana Nguphi, Ngiyodinga Imali, Ungilalisa Ngendlala and Black Woman.

The artiste last released an album – Dollar Dollar in 2013 and his rebound comes at a time when local radio stations such as Skyz Metro FM are on full steam promoting local musicians.

“In the past it was hard to get one’s music played on radio but that has fast changed as my music is receiving airplay on a number of stations,” said Siziba.

He, however, said his rebound was not easy and paid tribute to his wife, Siphiwe for supporting him.

“The music industry is dynamic and as such keeping abreast with changes in the type of music and even marketing remains a big challenge,” said Siziba.

He said beginning next month, he will tour the country to promote his new album.

Despite making slow inroads in Zimbabwe, in South Africa, Siziba is ranked among the best artistes.

Siziba said people need to watch out for his collaboration with Matshikos.

“My music is greatly appreciated in South Africa to an extent that some people believe I’m South African,” he said.