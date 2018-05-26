Mr Cooper appointed Talen Vision coach

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision have appointed Mkhuphali Masuku as their coach, taking over from Slovak coach Miroslav Nemec who failed to reach his target.

The club also reassigned Nemec, his assistant coach Saul Ndlovu and goalkeepers’ trainer Johannes Tshuma to the juniors, while elevating Xolani Nkundlande and Simon Njeleza to assist Masuku in the side that is seeking to get their title hopes back on track.

According to Talen Vision president Khumbulani Nkomo, the technical changes were effected after seeing the team managing to pick 10 points from seven games.

Nemec and his technical team had been given a target of 20 points from 10 games and with just three games left before reaching 10 matches, Talen Vision can only reach the mark with 19 points should they win their next three.

“At Talen Vision we are fair and we’ve since decided to give the other guys a chance to show their worth. Mkhuphali Masuku is now our head coach. Please note that we didn’t fire Nemec, Tshuma and Ndlovu, we’ve reassigned them to the juniors. They had their chance and it’s unfortunate that they didn’t reach their target. It is our hope that Masuku and his technical team will be able to reach the target,” said Nkomo.

The Talen Vision boss said Masuku will continue to consult Nemec should there be a need.

“When Nemec joined us, we wanted him to impart his knowledge to local coaches but then he decided to coach the team which is good. He will continue to give advice as well as exchange notes with the local coaches. We hope his experience will help the coaches,” said Nkomo.

Nemec joined the Zifa Southern region Division One Soccer League campaigners last year in August from a coaching stint with Czech Republic second tier league side Frydek-Mistek.

The 46-year-old who also had coaching stints with OFK Teplicka nad Vahom, Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala and MSK Zilina who are in the Czech Republic’s second tier league took over from countryman Julius Simon.

Meanwhile, Masuku begins his stint with Talen Vision this afternoon when they take on former Premiership side Hwange at the Colliery Stadium this afternoon.

Masuku who has a wealth of experience having had coaching stints with Highlanders, Caps United and Harare City, has been with Talen Vision since March as the head of development. He also assisted Nemec upon the Slovak request. — @ZililoR