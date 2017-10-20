MSU hosts film fest

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Midlands State University will today hold a Film and Theatre Festival at the Zvishavane campus where its students will showcase their artistic work, with a premiere of a film Toro – The Tribe.

During the one-day festival that is open to the public, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN)’s Nico Abote will give a key note address to the students on how to create content.

Comedian Bhuthisi and Steward Bank will also be part of the festival and will address students how to fund their films.

One of the organisers of the festival, Stanley Chera, said the event was meant to celebrate the achievements of students in the department that was established last year.

“This is the first in many festivals that we shall hold. It’s all about celebrating the accomplishments that the students in the faculty have made in producing their artistic products.

“At the end of the day’s fete there shall be a premiere of the film Toro – The Tribe that was wholly produced by students,” said Chera.

He said the students worked hard in coming up with the movie that is about an imaginary tribe of cannibals in Zimbabwe.

“The students worked on a zero budget to produce the movie. It was shot in Zvishavane with people from the town helping out. The students were the main actors.”

Abote said as ZTN, they wanted to give a helping hand to students in coming up with productions hence why Steward Bank was roped in.

“As ZTN we have managed to rope in Steward Bank who will conduct a financial literacy talk and also empower the students on ways to finance content productions.

“We’ll also have Admire Kuzhangaira (Bhutisi) attending the festival to provide a talk on the importance of enterprising as a filmmaker and comedian,” said Abote.

Admire is a producer and director with ZTN responsible for the Pachiteshi show that is trending on the station.

As part of capacity building and investment in the film industry, Russo from Way2Nice Media Group has also granted the students an opportunity to have the best sound scoring for their productions through his studio.