MSU lecturer killer in court

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

AN education inspector who allegedly killed his estranged wife who was a lecturer at the Midlands State University (MSU) in an alleged infidelity row has been indicted to appear for trial at the High Court on May 15.

Fred Nyamhanga Shavi (68), of Southdowns Suburb in Gweru, appeared before Gweru Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was indicted on one count of incitement to murder and another count of murder for trial at the Gweru High Court Circuit.

The second term of the Gweru High Court circuit is expected to run from May 15 to May 26.

Shavi, a Midlands provincial education inspector under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, was not asked to plead.

He allegedly incited two people to kill Prosper Maburo for allegedly being in a relationship with his estranged wife Netsai Ncube (48) who was a lecturer at the MSU Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Wildlife Management. Shavi subsequently murdered her.

Prosecutor, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said on February 22 last year, Shavi approached Mthokozisi Dube and Gift Lunga at Insukamini, Lower Gweru and asked them to kill Maburo for him.

Shavi allegedly complained to Dube and Lunga that Maburo was having an extra marital affair with his wife.

“Shavi promised to pay the duo $600 each and a vehicle if they would be successful in killing Maburo. Dube and Lunga reported Shavi to Gweru Rural Police. A trap was set resulting in his arrest,” said Mr Mavhiza.

On count two, on February 27 last year before he could be arrested for plotting to kill Maburo, Shavi allegedly had a misunderstanding with Ncube since he was suspecting that she was cheating on him.

Mr Mavhiza said Shavi struck Ncube three times on the head using an iron hoe and she fell to the floor while they were home at number 33 Wentworth Road, Southdowns in Gweru.

“The accused then fled to Sanyati area leaving behind the now deceased in a pool of blood. The accused later phoned his relative Xmas Mutero who rushed to the scene and found Ncube in a pool of blood. Ncube was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he said.

