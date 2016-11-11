MSU student stabs housemate in fight over man

November 11, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter
A MIDLANDS State University student was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after she stabbed her housemate, who she suspected was having an affair with her husband.

The student pummelled her housemate and stabbed her twice with a knife.

Sibusisiwe Sibanda (26) who resides in Senga, Gweru, pleaded guilty to assault before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

The magistrate sentenced her to 18 months but suspended three months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Ms Chipo Chitsunge told the court that on November 2 at around 5PM Sibanda had a misunderstanding with Nyaradzo Mucheyi.

“Sibanda was accusing Mucheyi of having a love affair with her husband. The accused person went into the house and took a knife. She tripped the complainant, who fell to the ground. Sibanda sat on her chest and started choking her.

“Using the knife that she was holding in her other hand, Sibanda stabbed the complainant once on her right shoulder and once on the right cheek,” said Ms Chitsunge.

The court heard a fellow housemate rescued Mucheyi.

Mucheyi, the court heard, reported the matter to the police, leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

“The complainant suffered some injuries and was referred to Gweru General Hospital where she was medically examined and a medical report was compiled,” said Ms Chitsunge. — @wynnezane.
  • bh

    There is something seriously wrong with MSU, and all the problems there border on sexuality. I am worried.

  • Bongani

    They are all prostitutes

    • Nicola

      these situations happen because of our economic situation.things are hard out there at the universities..go to the ground and experience it am sure you wouldnt call everyone there prostitutes.

  • josefa chinotimba

    For sure,what is happening at MSU these days is very worrisome.Surely such a reputable College can not only be known for prostitution.

    What has got into these students?

    • Yashua

      has MSU been reputable ever,i doubt

  • theza

    The husband did a cruel thing to her, how could he date his wife’s room mate, the husband was supposed to at least show respect to his wife

  • Sonde

