Mthwakazi meaning lost, word abused

March 6, 2014 Opinion & Analysis
San people look and live the way their ancestors did thousands of years ago

Cont Mhlanga
I ALWAYS monitor what people discuss on social media to educate myself on new ideas. This other day I was surprised when a group of Kalanga educationists said that the Mthwakazi are the Nguni and the Khumalo. They were even screaming that people of certain Kalanga surnames cannot claim to be Mthwakazi.

This line of argument and thought if not corrected will harm our children and their children destroying the achievements that their ancestors had covered in uniting the local people. Diversity does not mean division.

I worry about these educationists who did not get history from their grandmothers to juxtapose it with the history from missionaries, hunters and researchers whose source of knowledge of our continent and our past is solely based on what others have read from non Africans that have been published before them.

For the benefit of our children I share in this article what Mthwakazi is and what it means.
Bazukulu I will talk about Africa south of the equator and so when I say African I mean south of the equator.

The first white people or non Africans to settle in Southern Africa were a bunch of vendors from Arabia. They are called Arabs in your textbooks.
These vendors sold cloth and plastic beads to our people. This is the reason why Bazukulu, when our spirit mediums come they all request for a piece of cloth (amalembu) and some beads. This is so with prophets too. Just as much as when all of you come back as spirit mediums you will demand walkmans, cellphones and soda drinks! For the Arabs it was all about swag.

The second group of white people to settle in southern Africa was a bunch of poor peasant farmers from Holland. They brought with them apartheid. It is for this reason that today we have poor areas and rich areas of our urban cities and why we have people called liberation war veterans. For the Dutch it was all about fast food.

There are many folk stories and songs told by our grandmothers that speak to this fact.
Before these two non indigenous groups, you had across Southern Africa black indigenous people.

Bazukulu not all areas of the continent were covered by people because population numbers were very low. Just as in today’s Africa you have forests where humans don’t stay. Names of places and tribes in the then African settlements were derived from the names of the eldest or most powerful people in that community.

Social power was not derived from killing or fighting only. It was also derived from many other human skills and achievements. It is only now in our wrongly educated society that recognises power as coming from political achievement and war only.

The majority of names of places and even tribes that we have inherited were once names of people. This background takes me to what I want to discuss in this article, the meaning of Mthwakazi.

Bazukulu, Mthwakazi is a name of a place. The place got the name from the first ever known indigenous people who lived in the area. Those people were the different families of the Khoisan people. Stupid white scholars called them Bushmen.

The Nguni people of the south called them AbaThwa. The Bantu coined the name Mthwa from the skilful manufacture, use and sound of the hunting bow, arrows and language sounds of the San people.

AbaThwa is not a derogative term but a heroic collective identity name given to champion hunters who did it better than any other Bantu people of the South. If it were derogative the Nguni warriors were never going to associate themselves with it because they had superior military power anyway to choose what they wanted to associate with and how.

AbaThwa left their footprint all over what we call Zimbabwe today in form of their creative fine art on rocks.

The place of Bulawayo and Matopos of today was the prime site and land of the AbaThwa where their Queen lived. Yes they had a powerful respected Queen who the Nguni called Inkosikazi YabaThwa. There are folk stories told about her land, people and herbs.

Before the AbaThwa no other known indigenous people lived here. If ever there were others it remains guess work by those whose job is to dig up history from underground and that history may not be accurate.

Bazukulu every other indigenous people, tribe and clan came to what is now Zimbabwe from somewhere at some point in time. In fact all people who are today Zimbabweans became so because of some historical coincidental movement by their ancestors except for the AbaThwa.

When the warrior King Mzilikazi and his people arrived in this part of Southern Africa many other tribes had arrived and settled here before them. King Mzilikazi being a nation builder and one who unites people under his leadership decided to give due respect and credit to the first indigenous people to have been known to stay in this part of Southern Africa and called the land the country of the people of Mthwakazi.

Bazukulu (kazi) yisijobelelo that describes gender referring to the female. In Bantu of the south indigenous religion, land is female hence when they referred to the land of the AbaThwa they called it Mthwa-kazi.

It was King Mzilikazi who popularised this name as he declared that everyone who stays within this land of the AbaThwa must give due remembrance and respect of the first indigenous people who lived in this beautiful country lest every one forgets about them by referring to everyone as those of the land of Mthwakazi.

He wanted a collective identity that would bring everyone together regardless of tribe, colour, language and social class and background to build a united strong nation while maintaining every one’s unique cultural identity.

To call everyone people from the land of Mthwakazi served that objective well and it was a very suitable selection in honour of the San people.
Bazukulu any other meaning and definition of Mthwakazi that is not inclusive of all the people who stay in this beautiful part of Southern Africa is for selfish interests that divide the people and is neither correct nor desirable.

Any progressive leader would want people to be united under their leadership so that they can prosper as a collective people. Anyone or anything that points at division comes from shallow-minded people who have only read history books written by white authors.

Colonialism and its education Bazukulu continues to hurt us as a people through its wrong one sided education system that excludes Africa’s indigenous knowledge in its composition. This one sided education system motivates us as Africans to fight over petty socially unsustainable things.

We do not have to stick to the word Mthwakazi and its use but we have to stick to its values and to why King Mzilikazi introduced it.

If we are not going to use it in our time then, we have to find another word for the same united identity that is above tribe and race because that is where our ancestors want us to be as a people who call this country home.

This can be so because empires rise and fall throughout the history of man, just as today governments rise and fall. Any government in power can create its own social vocabulary but that vocabulary must be for peace, unity, security and prosperity of all people.

So Bazukulu stop yearning to be identified and be respected through empires and kingdoms that fell a long time ago to a point that you find yourselves abusing such beautiful history and heritage as Mthwakazi and what it represents for the future. Those kingdoms and empires are now in the past. Politically they don’t mean anything anymore.

Your mandate is to come together and create a new world with new identities but same old values of ubuntu. Mthwakazi was not a kingdom or empire. It was a social value of unity, peace, prosperity, security and heritage of many different peoples of this area.

No tribe or indigenous people have the right to claim more ownership of this country or land more than the other tribes or indigenous people. It is simply stupid to do so. We mislead our children. It is important to take the best out of our history and let the worst to die.

Let me end Bazukulu, by letting you know that there is a lot of wrong history that is making rounds and it is your responsibility to be vigilant. Focus on togetherness and oneness all the time from family units to communities and to the nation because this is what a Mthwakazi heritage speaks of.

Diversity is not division.
Cont Mhlanga is a playwright and social commentator. E-mail him: artsbyo@gmail.com <mailto:artsbyo@gmail.com>
  • mfundi

    educative and well articulated. We need to document ulwazi olunje for future purposes and for historical purposes.

  • Toots

    Hey Cont.
    You state that ‘…when the warrior King Mzilikazi and his people arrived in this part of Southern Africa many other tribes had arrived and settled here before them.’
    Why do you choose not to name these many tribes? Because you know that naming and describing these tribes will expose the pro-Mthwakazi Liberation Front jingoistic lies in your article.
    You know that your vile Mthwakazi political project with the Siwelas and the Gazis is as good as dead and you want to try to resuscitate it by masking its ugly taste with Khoi-San sugar-coating. This was a poor attempt to sell a dead donkey.
    You describe ‘…King Mzilikazi being a nation builder and one who unites people under his leadership.’ and you choose to leave out the brutality of this man which earned him the nasty title of Mzilawegazi (a title which he later shamelessly romanticised into Mzilikazi in a attempt to hide his bloody past).
    Great Zimbabwe flourished and thrived under Changamir Dombo lakona Tjin’wango than under war criminal invaders like Mzilawegazi.

    • Tokwana Bulilima-Mangwe

      Very good observation Dombodema.

      • Mzilikazi

        Point of correction Dombodema. Don’t be carried away by emotions. Do your research, Mzilikazi was Mzilikazi from birth, but not along the way to morden day Zimbabwe

      • queen elizabeth

        i find the so called “good observation” marred with lies

    • queen elizabeth

      shane, Mzilikazi was given thi name pon birth. As usual mashonas like debting were it is not necessary and using wrong information. What has his not naming the tribes hs to do with the MLF? The word Mthwakazi i not sugr coated with the khoi san issue thus a fact. How do u know Changamir was not unto war? silly reasoning

  • Black Technocrat

    Mzilikazi arrived in BuKalanga not as a king but the gang leader of of 300 fellow fugitives from the law after stealing King Tshaka’s cattle. Along the way, he butchered King Silamba of the Nzunza and King Sibindi of the Manala. Both kings had hosted him because that was the African way. However, Mzilikazi woke up in the under the cover of darkness and butchered his previously hospitable hosts. In KoMjekejeke alone, he abducted 18 000 youths. The old and those too young to abduct, Mzilikazi slaughtered mercilessly. In the land of BaKwena, he piled up babies into a heap after which he torched them alive.

    By the time Mzilikazi was done with his series of genocides, the Transvaal was effectively depopulated. When the Boers arrived in the area, they found the hitherto land empt. No one was present to contest their presence because Mzilikazi had wiped out the African people in the Transvaal. It can be said that Mzilikazi enable the Boers to occupy the Transvaal and thereafter colluded in the establishment of apartheid and all the evils that came with it. What is beyond doubt is that he committed genocides in South Africa. The South African government has erected at least one monument to commemorate the victims of Mzilikazi’s genocides.

    When he arrived in BuKalanga, it took King Whange to stop him from making the dangerous attempt to cross the Zambezi River. She Whange insisted that the people being herded by Mzilikazi be given water, food and a place to rest since they were thirsty, hungry and tired. Once Mzilikazi had his gut full, guess what he did? He followed his old ways. Mzilikazi butchered his previously hospitable hosts.

    So Cont Mhlanga, do not try to sanitize Mzilikazi genocidal history by calling him a national builder and transformer. He was destructive nomad that came to BuKalanga as a fugitive and a refugee. Mzilikazi built nothing but destroyed what was already in place. Even today you and your fellow Mthwakazi goofballs cannot point to a single physical structure built by Mzilikazi and yet you can find Khame, Danamombe and Nhandare with a 60-mile radius. These were built by the people who had been in the are for millennia.

    Please stop celebrating the life of the worst genocidal thug to ever have walked on the holy ground of Southern Africa. You need to apologize for he wickedness of Mzilikazi instead of kicking sand into the eyes of his victims. What you are doing is called looking for a fight because the victims of Mzilikazi’s wickedness are still angry even today.

    • queen elizabeth

      liar

  • Mzingwane

    Interesting peaces of opinion. I always wondered what would have happened if “Mthwakazi” became a sovereignty state. Bukalanga would claim their territory, and so the Tonga, etc. Is it worthwhile? No I dont think so.

  • queen elizabeth

    well documented Cont but as usual, our friends from the eastern part of zim will dispute this but when ever they sing praise to their kings we dont mindle

  • Dombolahabe

    Cont, it is not just history that is at issue here, the future of a nation will always be built from its past. In nation building, Mzilikazi’s, is a failed legacy. Briefly it is as follows. Mzilikazi lived for 2 years among the Bushmen before entering the land of the Kalanga. In fact his ‘friend’ Moffat had told him that it was land of the Kalanga a peaceful people he advised, and I suppose his scouts confirmed that too. Adopting a friend who calls you a barbarian when writing to his really friends is serious failure of judgment. To his credit he also now wanted peace, and I suppose he had seen that stealing and killing does not pay. From the Suthu, the Swazi the Pedi the Griquas and the Boers, the fellow wanted some peace and Moffat offered advice, and no doubt that also suited British plans neatly, he could not see that he was being used, but as an African I am genuinely sorry because this duplicity was being practiced across Africa. However, old habits die hard. He sends a vanguard of terrorists and the killing starts, even against his instruction. He arrives 2years later after living with the Bushman (now nicknamed the big Bushman-Mthwakazi) and he enforces discipline the way he knows and practically, again fails. Why, because he cannot enforce his newly found desire for peaceful living. The natives are named Mahole, their cattle confiscated, young women snatched, and their elders slaughtered. After Mzilikazi, the land was never peaceful again I could say more…but as a result of his failure to anoint a successor even though his health was clearly fading (his friend Moffat says so), we then get this Mthwakazi stuff. How? A civil war erupts after his death. Mzilikazi’s policies resulted in the depletion of the Abezansi aristocracy. The Ntabazinduna affair and the civil war were power struggles among the Abezansi, hence the defeated faction would escape to EMUVA. Lobengula found that in the feudal system, there were now very few of that class and had to incorporate the Abenhla. On Entumbane hill he therefore made this declaration, a unifying gesture by saying “sonke singabaka Mthwakazi” meaning abakaMzilikazi. Conte you don’t want to say he meant that “singabe nkosikazi yabaThwa.” This reference to Mzilikazi as Mthwakazi had arisen during his forays among the Abathwa hence uMthwa omkhulu (kazi). The really issue here is not about some beauty queen Mthwa or even a big Mthwa, it is about a legacy around which a nation is built. Mzilikazi, even disguised as a Bushman queen, will not do. In any case the whole edifice had been installed to serve imperial purposes, and when it suited them they just kicked the whole damn stuff. Remember the Rudd concession was advised to Lobengula by, i think, Rev Helm a successor of Moffat. Again a legacy of trusting the advice of these missionary chaps left by uMthwakazi. That 21st century people like Conte cannot see this is unfortunate. Madzimbahwe legacy is the way to go, not Mthwakazi, but for your children’s sake we have to patiently assist you to see the light. That is, NXA BENGAKA BUYELEMUVA.

  • mapungubwe dundilabazwele

    Cont Mhlanga is telling a dangerous lie. Mzilikazi was simple a criminal. Had Mzilikazi not come to this BuKalanga Kingdom of Nzimabwe, there would not talk of Gukurahundi.