Mubaiwa calls it a day!

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

BELEAGUERED Dynamos were left at the crossroads yesterday after the club’s president Kenny Mubaiwa tendered his resignation citing pressure and excessive interference from the board of directors.

Mubaiwa, who had served in the Dynamos executive for eight years, dropped the bombshell at a time the club has been facing serious challenges on and off the pitch.

The Harare businessman said he felt he was not being supported by his superiors.

He hinted on excessive interference from the board led by Bernard Marriot-Lusengo, one of the surviving founder members of the club.

The confusion surrounding the recent technical reshuffle,s which saw the board overruling the sacking of head coach Lloyd Mutasa, was the last straw in a series of boardroom clashes.

Speaking to our sister paper, The Herald yesterday, Mubaiwa said it was painful to walk away but was satisfied he was leaving the club with a clear conscience.

“I have tried my best under the most difficult conditions. I have always wished the best for this club and sacrificed a lot but it seems all my efforts were being frustrated of late.

“The most painful part is that the blame for all the club’s ills has been laid squarely on my feet yet I am not in control of the running of the club.

“If results don’t come, it’s the president’s fault. Square and fine, then we make a decision to reshuffle the technical team – fire Lloyd Mutasa and we were negotiating to bring back Callisto Pasuwa – then out of the blue Mutasa is reinstated.

“Still results are not coming and the coach even decides to go to South Africa on national team duty when we are in this mess. The fault again is placed on myself.

“It’s not fair. It’s like I had been reduced to a ceremonial president. You cannot be a president without the powers to make decisions.

“I have worked under the late Richard Chiminya and (Freddy) Mkwesha at Dynamos and there wasn’t much of interference. So I have taken my position.

“Maybe if someone comes then the club could move forward. For me, it’s painful to leave but the pain is just the same even if I am to remain there,’’ said Mubaiwa.

He joined Dynamos leadership as vice-chairman to Farai Munetsi in 2010.

He was elevated to the position of chairman the following year and managed to steer the Glamour Boys’ dominance on an unprecedented run of four league championships between 2011 and 2014.

But things had taken a nosedive since then under a heavy burden of financial challenges.

The DeMbare executive has been unstable over the years with the trio of Mubaiwa, secretary-general Webster Marechera and treasurer Moses Chikwariro surviving many storms.

Businessman Solomon Sanyamandwe is now expected to take over.

Mubaiwa yesterday delivered his letter to the board of directors who are now expected to call an emergency meeting to discuss the way forward.

“I would like to thank you for affording me the opportunity to serve Dynamos Football Club since 2010, first as vice-chairman and later as president.

“We had a lot of success during the period winning four titles and other cups, and we have also managed to overcome many challenges.

“But at this juncture, the club is not doing well enough on and off the pitch as a result of a number of factors.

“As club president I feel I have not been given enough room of late to correct the situation, yet most of the fans continue to blame me for all the problems.

“At this stage I am stepping down to give someone, who can work under the prevailing conditions, a chance. All the best in your endeavours,” read part of the letter.