Mubochwa lands deal to dress Jah Prayzah

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD winning designer Thembani Mubochwa has added another feather to his cap as he is now designing outfits for Jah Prayzah for performances and red carpet events, one of which he wore during his album launch in Harare on Friday.

During the album launch, Jah Prayzah wore a silver-grey sleeveless suit with a matching tight fitting shirt that had chains along the sleeves as a detailing during his performance. Mubochwa, who was based in Durban, South Africa, has tailored outfits for the late Sfiso Ncwane and some of Mzansi’s A list celebrities, through his fashion house TMZ.

Now that he is based fulltime in Zimbabwe, Mubochwa believes the time is ripe to expand his brand and what better way to do so than with Jah Prayzah.

“Over the years in South Africa, I worked with a number of celebrities on their image for both performances and appearances.

I’m excited that I have already started on a high note working on the Jah Prayzah brand. I’m, working on Jah’s performing costumes on stage,” said Mubochwa.

Describing the outfit that Jah Prayzah wore on Friday night, Mubochwa said the inspiration behind the outfit was the singer’s journey in music as he was now targeting the continental and international market.

He said Jah Prayzah was part of the designing of the outfit.

“Jah was very much involved in designing the concept of the costume blazer for the stage. He came up with the concept of the detail he wanted on the sleeves of the jacket. As a designer I had to work out what he wanted but of course with my signature of zips,” said Mubochwa.

He said it was high time Zimbabwe celebrities become trendsetters.

“We want to see our own Zimbabwean celebrities taking their position in the fashion industry by setting not following trends,” said Mubochwa.

Jah Prayzah has been found wanting a couple of times on the red carpet with outfits that have been described as misses by fashion critics.

With the coming in of Mubochwa it is hoped that in the next red carpet event, Jah Prayzah will light it up with a dazzling outfit.

This partnership with Jah Prayzah is part of Mubochwa’s focus on establishing a TMZ fashion studio in Zimbabwe.

“Last year my focus was establishing my trust fund for Zimbabwean elephants and now I’m focusing on establishing my fashion brand. I want to structure my local studio the way I structured my Durban one.”

@bonganinkunzi