Muduhwa debate: Bosso discuss defender for Tsholotsho tie

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ star defender Peter Muduhwa could miss the clash against Tsholotsho at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday to prevent him from accumulating a third caution that will make him ineligible for the blockbuster tie against FC Platinum the following weekend.

Muduhwa, whose form in the last two games has worried the technical bench led by Erol Akbay, got his second yellow card in their 3-1 win over Bulawayo City.

While most fans at Barbourfields Stadium thought referee Munyaradzi Majoni had flashed his card to skipper Erick Mudzingwa, Chronicle Sport can confirm that the booking was, in fact, for Muduhwa, who felled a City player, giving away a penalty in the process.

“The yellow card was given to Muduhwa, not Mudzingwa,” said one of the match officials who were in charge of the game.

On Sunday, Muduhwa handled a harmless shot inside the box to give away a penalty to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash at the same venue. The spot kick was subsequently converted and Highlanders were booted out of the tournament on a 1-0 score line.

With Highlanders taking on FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane after this weekend’s clash, there are genuine fears that it might be risky to field Muduhwa against Tsholotsho on Saturday.

“Nothing has been decided yet, as we are still discussing as the technical bench, although we are all agreed that it’s a tricky situation for us and indeed him. We might or might not rest him on Saturday,” said Akbay.

Bosso have able replacements for Muduhwa, especially against Tsholotsho, as Mudzingwa could drop from the anchorman’s role to partner Tendai Ndlovu in central defence. The experienced Felix Chindungwe, who had been displaced by Muduhwa, could also be assigned to central defence.

Meanwhile, three players are suspended for this weekend’s Premiership games, as the clock winds down on the 2016 season.

Veteran Hwange striker Gilbert Zulu, Triangle United’s Hardlife Mavundi and Zibusiso Sibanda of Bulawayo City will all miss their teams’ matches for accumulating three yellow cards.

Hwange are on the road to Mhondoro for a clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday, while Triangle United welcome relegated Border Strikers to Gibbo Stadium on Sunday and Bulawayo City play host to ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on the same day. — @skhumoyo2000