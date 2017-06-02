Mujuru dissolves Bulawayo party structures

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE Dr Joice Mujuru-led National People’s Party (NPP) has dissolved its Bulawayo structures facing widening divisions along factional and tribal lines emanating from disputed internal polls held in April.

Dr Mujuru set up a team, comprising her two deputies Dr John Shumba Mvudura, Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and Retired Colonel Basten Beta to attend to problems dogging the Bulawayo structures, which visited the city at the weekend where a resolution was made to disband the structures.

The province was led by Mr Fidelis Gwebu deputised by Mr Nqobizitha Madlela. Also affected were 11 members from Bulawayo seconded to the national executive committee including the party’s spokesperson Mr Methuseli Moyo.

According to sources, the Bulawayo structures are divided along sympathisers of Dr Nkomo and Mr Cuthbert Ncube and the fierce rivalry between the two factions was threatening to tear the party apart. At a weekend meeting at Dr Nkomo’s house, a six-member steering committee was appointed to oversee a process of selecting a new provincial structure.

However, the fire fighting team, in a move that confirms the divisions in the party, required that the two opposing groups in the party each select 19 people to be part of a provincial executive.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Moyo confirmed that the provincial executive committee has been dissolved and the 11 national executive committee members had been recalled.

“The action was taken following written submissions by two disputing parties that the situation in the province was unworkable and needed to be resolved urgently”, he said.

Mr Moyo said the two groups also committed themselves, in writing, to strictly follow advice and guidance given by the team sent by Dr Mujuru. “Further, both parties agreed to the formation of a six-member team, comprising an equal number from each side, to steer the composition of a new provincial executive committee, which shall nominate the 11 national representatives for the province,” said Mr Moyo.

The six-member committee comprises Mrs Esnat Bulayani, Mr Fidelis Gwebu, Mr Nkosinathi Hove, Reverend Frank Mhlanga, Mrs Fikile Dube and Mr Nqobizitha Madlela.

“The group immediately agreed that Mr David Moyo be chairperson of the province. The aforesaid resolutions were made after an exhaustive meeting held at Dr Nkomo’s home in Bulawayo at the weekend, where both sides made submissions.

“Consequently, all provincial structures for the main wing, women, youth and freedom fighters will be reconstituted where necessary.

“In the meantime, the six-member committee has commenced operations and the situation is back to normal in the party.”

Mr Moyo warned that any further disruptive behaviour by either group will be referred to the relevant disciplinary structures for action.