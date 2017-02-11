Mum ‘killer’ refused mental illness evaluation

February 11, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
The late Siphiwe Mwandisangudza

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
A MAN from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly killed his mother and hid her body under a bed, committed the crime to stop her from taking him to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Nelson Mwandisangudza (24) allegedly bludgeoned his mother Siphiwe Mwandisangudza (54) to death with a crowbar.

Police arrested Nelson on Wednesday after he showed up at his mother’s funeral wake and demanded to know her whereabouts.

The Chronicle visited his family yesterday and spoke to a relative who identified herself as MaSibanda.

“He developed mental illness four years ago. He would experience mild bouts of mental challenges that lasted for a day or so. He would become violent whenever his mental problem started and he would be taken for treatment,” said MaSibanda.

“We’ve received information that he killed his mother after she suggested he should be taken to Ingutsheni (Central Hospital) for treatment.”

She said police came with Nelson to the house for crime scene indications on Thursday.

“He looked normal when he was brought by the police,” said MaSibanda.

The Chronicle’s interview with MaSibanda was cut short by other relatives who said they did not want the issue to be published again.

However, neighbours who declined to be named said new details emerged that he used a hammer to kill his mother.

The neighbours said Nelson’s violent behaviour started on Monday as he tried to attack his neighbour’s daughters.

“He broke down a door at his neighbour’s house while trying to attack the neighbour’s daughters but they managed to lock the screen door preventing him from entering the house,” said one of the neighbours.

“Their (daughters) mother wanted to confront his mother on Tuesday but couldn’t as he had already killed her.”

— @nqotshili.
  • son of the soil

    mental problem my foot…this boy had anger management issues,period…The parents are to blame for spoiling this young man from the time when he was still a toddler.This should serve as a lesson to all those parents who think loving their kids means sparing the rod.The only reason why the mother now thought her son was mentally challenged was when he started beating her up.He was extremely violent even from his childhood days.Many people like me who grew up with this young man can attest to that.

  • Vumani Dlodlo

    Something has certainly gone
    wrong at the moment when children attack & kill their mothers. The escalation of murder rate is a cause for concern in this part of the country one wonders why there is a sudden upsurge in killings & proliferation of weapons, by comparison there are more armed robberies & murders than any part of Zimbabwe. This trend will is often seen in parts of South Africa where murders are the order of the day, the stories we read in the Chronicle are dreadful this needs community & leadership intervention the city is turning into a murder capital of Zimbabwe.Although the ZRP has done a lot in apprehending perpatrators government should invest more in police community intervention, anecdotal statistics by press reports are indicative the of an emerging pattern which is linked to socio-economics the koBulawayo is now more literal in it’s meaning.