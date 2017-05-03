Murder attempt over $2

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-31-YEAR OLD man from Filabusi is battling for life in the intensive care unit at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was stabbed by his friend for failing to repay a $2 debt on Sunday morning.

Mr Mthulisi Ndlovu was transferred from Filabusi District Hospital to Mpilo Central Hospital due to his condition.

Phineas Tshuma (48) of Amazon area under Chief Sibasa was apprehended by villagers who handed him over to police after he stabbed Mr Ndlovu once on the neck with an Okapi knife.

The incident occurred at around 4PM on Sunday at Amazon Business Centre’s Phumula Bar.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said that investigations were underway.

“I can confirm a man was arrested and is facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed a fellow villager with an Okapi knife. The victim sustained a deep cut and has since been transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals,” he said.

Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to refrain from engaging in violence and instead should solve their disputes amicably.

A villager who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two friends had earlier been seen drinking beer together at Phumula Bar at the business centre.

“Later that afternoon, Tshuma asked Mthulisi to repay the money that he owed him. Mthulisi told him that he no longer had any money on him. The two started arguing and in no time they were fighting. “We tried to intervene and before we could stop the fight, Tshuma drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Mthulisi once on the neck,” said the villager.

He said they apprehended Tshuma and handed him over to the police.

