Murder, robbery over beer

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was strangled to death at a bottle store in Filabusi after he allegedly refused to buy a round of beer for a group of men.

The killers allegedly robbed the man of about $140 and used it to indiscriminately buy beer for patrons at Khayanyama Stores on Friday night.

Mthokozisi Ncube of Asibambaneni village in Gangabezi, Filabusi, was found dead on Saturday morning after a drinking spree at Khayanyama stores along Zvishavane road near Nkankezi.

Police have since arrested three suspects in connection with the murder while a fourth is on the run.

Family spokesperson Ms Nothando Sibanda, cousin to the deceased, said they were called to the scene on Saturday morning after Grade seven pupils spotted Ncube’s body near a road.

“A Grade Seven pupil notified his elders that he had seen a man who had passed out because he was too drunk. Community members who went there realised that he was dead and called the police. Someone identified him and police took us to the body,” said Ms Sibanda.

She said Ncube had been stripped of his shirt and shoes.

“We realised that he was half naked as he was not wearing a T shirt and had no shoes on. He had a lot of money when he left and he was probably killed because of it,” said Ms Sibanda.

She said police took the body to Filabusi hospital mortuary from where it was taken to Gwanda hospital for post-mortem.

Mr Samson Ncube, father to the deceased, said his son had marks on his neck showing that he had been strangled.

“I asked to examine my son’s body before the police took him away. I realised that he had marks on his throat and he was clutching some grass showing that he had struggled for life before he died,” said Mr Ncube.

The full names of the suspects could not be obtained but Ms Sibanda said the first names of two of the suspects were Shepherd and Thokozani.

She said they were deeply disturbed that the robbers killed Ncube instead of just taking the money and sparing his life.

“We heard that he was followed from a drinking spot at Khayanyama by some people who he had refused to buy beer. They followed him for about 100 metres into a footpath and attacked him and robbed him,” Ms Sibanda said.

She said the suspects allegedly went back to the beerhall and embarked on a drinking spree as they were allegedly buying beer for other patrons at the drinking spot.

Ms Sibanda said they found Sibanda with only his cellphones and a few coins in his pocket.

She said there were footprints around him and marks on the dirt road that showed that his body had been dragged from somewhere else onto the road.

Mourners are gathered at the Ncube homestead in Asibambaneni village in Gangabezi, Filabusi.

@andile_tshuma