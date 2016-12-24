Murder suspects ‘beat cellmate to death’

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

TWO men in prison for murder and robbery allegedly beat their cellmate to death with their bare hands at Khami Medium Remand Prison in an argument over salt.

Thulani Ndlovu (26) and Butholezwe Ndawana (24) allegedly punched and strangled Vengai Mudzembe (45) who they said had forcibly taken salt from them in the holding cells.

The fatal assault allegedly occurred after lights-out on Wednesday.

Wardens discovered the body during a roll call when Mudzembe failed to respond when his name was called.

It could not be established why the inmates had salt in their cells and also why Mudzembe was in prison.

An official from the prison who declined to be named said the trio had a fallout on Wednesday at about 6PM.

The official said Ndlovu and Ndawana ganged up against Mudzembe and overpowered him.

“Mudzembe demanded salt from one of the inmates who he was sharing a cell with. The other guys refused with the salt and a fight broke out.

Ndlovu allegedly choked Mudzembe while Ndawana punched him in the face,” said a source close to the investigation.

He said after killing Mudzembe, the duo covered him with blankets to make it look like he was sleeping.

“The prison officer on duty asked why Mudzembe was not waking up at about 8AM and upon checking he discovered that the inmate was dead.

His cellmates initially said he could have died in his sleep,” said a source.

“Police were called in to investigate when prison officers discovered Mudzembe’s face was swollen and he had marks on his neck that suggested he may have been strangled.”

The source said after interrogation, Ndlovu and Ndawana confessed to killing Mudzembe.

“Ndlovu said as he battled to strangle Mudzembe, Ndawana was punching him in the face. Ndlovu and Ndawana are dangerous criminals facing murder and robbery charges,” said the source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

However, she said The Chronicle would have to contact the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for details.

“For more details you can contact the ZPCS officials but I can confirm that we received a murder case that occurred at Khami prison involving inmates,” she said.

Matabeleland Regional ZPCS spokesperson Garainashe Moyo could not be reached for comment as his cellphone was not being answered.

