Murder suspects ‘beat cellmate to death’

December 24, 2016 Headlines, Top Stories

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
TWO men in prison for murder and robbery allegedly beat their cellmate to death with their bare hands at Khami Medium Remand Prison in an argument over salt.

Thulani Ndlovu (26) and Butholezwe Ndawana (24) allegedly punched and strangled Vengai Mudzembe (45) who they said had forcibly taken salt from them in the holding cells.

The fatal assault allegedly occurred after lights-out on Wednesday.

Wardens discovered the body during a roll call when Mudzembe failed to respond when his name was called.

It could not be established why the inmates had salt in their cells and also why  Mudzembe was in prison.

An official from the prison who declined to be named said the trio had a fallout on Wednesday at about 6PM.

The official said Ndlovu and Ndawana ganged up against Mudzembe and overpowered him.

“Mudzembe demanded salt from one of the inmates who he was sharing a cell with. The other guys refused with the salt and a fight broke out.

Ndlovu allegedly choked Mudzembe while Ndawana punched him in the face,” said a source close to the investigation.

He said after killing Mudzembe, the duo covered him with blankets to make it look like he was sleeping.

“The prison officer on duty  asked why Mudzembe was not waking up at about 8AM and upon checking he discovered that the inmate was dead.

His cellmates initially said he could have died in his sleep,” said a source.

“Police were called in to investigate when prison officers discovered Mudzembe’s face was swollen and he had marks on his neck that suggested he may have been strangled.”

The source said after interrogation, Ndlovu and Ndawana confessed to killing Mudzembe.

“Ndlovu said as he battled to strangle Mudzembe, Ndawana was punching him in the face. Ndlovu and Ndawana are dangerous criminals facing murder and robbery charges,” said the source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

However, she said The Chronicle would have to contact the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for details.

“For more details you can contact the ZPCS officials but I can confirm that we received a murder case that occurred at Khami prison involving inmates,” she said.

Matabeleland Regional ZPCS spokesperson Garainashe Moyo could not be reached for comment as his cellphone was not being answered.

— @nqotshili
  • Mkhokheli

    These boys are really dangerous. They can’t stop killing even in prison. The question is where should they be kept now? We can blame the economic challenges but this is beyond logic. Gukurahundi spirit indeed….killing, killing,killing and killing for the sake of killing. You ask them why did they do it, the answer is ‘it was not me’ while another says ‘ I was possesed by evil spirits…it was an act of madness’

  • The Observer

    I propose that the prisons should increase the number of psychologists and counsellors with high professional qualifications such as holders of Master’ degrees and PhDs to help in the rehabilitation of prisoners. Such highly scholarly personnel should also conduct scientific studies to have in depth understanding of the behaviours of these inmates. More so, we need to involve religious sects to enhance spiritual dialogue among prisoners and the Almighty, sometimes its the power of devil, a person is thus a spiritual being who needs that spirituality. Finally, all prison officers should be trained in personal and social domains to have relevant knowledge on understanding human concerns rather than resorting to inhuman treatment of these inmates.

    • Ras Makate (Mutunhu une Mago)

      I hear you mate, and you are very right, but at this point in time the gallows are a more effective solution in terms of deterrence and costs….. This culture of wanton violence has to be vigorously and ruthlessly stamped out before things get out of hand….

    • Doctor Do little

      Whilst your comment here is laudable we have to look at other situations that are at play here. The Prison services as we know are plagued with other problems such as over crowding, hunger and basically unhygienic environment country wide. For any psychology or counselling to be effective the conditions must be right for it. Just like the situation or conditions must be right for us to bring up our children in the best possible way so must the conditions be right for prisoners to be rehabilitated in the right way. We go back to Bill Clinton’s statement which seems to be always relevant. “Its the economy stupid”. How right he was. In this country at this time and point nothing is normal. We have no currency of our own. We have a corrupt Police force and Prison service. The Majority of our Ministers are corrupt. The Majority of our population if not all have sometime or the other been forced to do a corrupt deed. How do you go in and council prisoners that are living in such conditions. We do not even know what the victim was in jail for. Say for example he was in for a lesser crime than these two was he supposed to be sharing a cell with them. They know they are there for life so what do they have to lose by taking another life since the death penalty seems to be in abeyance. It is a Jungle in our streets and it is a worse jungle in our prisons. So sad but true.

      • The very truth

        What corrupt deeds do we all do? You are dreaming wena Ndwangu.

        • Doctor Do little

          The word corrupt when applicable to this topic means “having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain.” Tell me the real truth have you ever jumped a meal meal or fuel Que in the past? That is being corrupt because the man at the back who does not get what he queued for is in that position because of your dishonest deed. Did you ever ask a friend who works in a shop to keep for you something whilst you looked for money to buy it? That is a corrupt deed because someone who had the money in his hand could not get that thing. Need I go on?

          • The very truth

            Ok. You might have a point there.

        • Zuze

          Xamu it is almost Christmas behave please and stop using those words and different names Ndoda. Anyhow Merry Christmas to you Xamu. Don’t take this as weakness. In the New year you are in for more trouble. For now goodwill to you and your family.

  • Danny

    The death penalty is the only thing that can deter a person from taking away another person’s lifel. It’s clear these murderers know that no matter what they do. The maximum they can get is life.