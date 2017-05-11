Murderer kills self

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A MURDER convict from Bikita allegedly committed suicide by drinking poison after being ditched by his girlfriend, police have confirmed.

Blessing Chimbirai (37) of Ruzive Village under Chief Mukanganwi served about six months of his 25-year jail sentence for killing a police officer before being released on medical grounds under the Presidential Amnesty last year.

He allegedly consumed rat poison in full view of his girlfriend, Ms Priscilla Chiore (27) and a 15-year-old girl at Runhare Village under Chief Marozva.

Villagers then rushed him to Nyika Clinic from where he was later referred to Silveira Mission Hospital where he died.

Chimbirai fatally stabbed a policeman, Constable Fidres Ruvinga who was 33 years old as he resisted arrest over a case of fraud in October, 2014.

He was convicted of murder with constructive intent and sentenced to 25 years in prison by High Court Judge Justice Francis Bere in June 2015.

Chimbirai was released on medical grounds under Presidential Amnesty in May last year.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Chimbirai drank the poison on Saturday at around 1PM.

He said Chimbirai’s body was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“I can confirm receiving a report of sudden death by poisoning involving a man from Bikita. Chimbirai was ditched by his girlfriend and this probably did not go down well with him hence he committed suicide,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

