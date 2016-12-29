Musanhu dreams of coaching Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos and national team central defender Chamunoda Musanhu dreams of becoming the first former DeMbare player to coach Highlanders.

The two sides are sworn rivals and anyone that has dared to cross the floor has been labelled all sorts of names. The latest player to do so is Masimba Mambare, whom the Bosso faithful have branded a traitor.

However, the 41-year-old United Kingdom-based Musanhu said he was ready to take charge of Bosso and downplayed the perceived differences.

In fact, Musanhu revealed that he has links to Bosso through his relations with the club’s legendary goalkeeper Peter “Captain Oxo” Nkomo.

“Peter is married to my aunt,” Musanhu told Chronicle Sport from his base in Liverpool yesterday. “As we get to the end of this year and get ready for 2017, my resolution is to coach Highlanders and I am serious.”

Asked how he would handle the pressure, Musanhu said the fact that he played for the most successful club in the country puts him at an advantage to deal with the challenge.

“That shouldn’t be a problem considering the pressure I had during my time at Dynamos. The fact that I played for DeMbare doesn’t mean I have to coach them. Even during our time we had Bosso players in our books,” said Musanhu.

Former Highlanders player, coach and chairman Silas Ndlovu, was the first ever player to cross the “great divide” when he joined DeMbare in 1963 after being transferred to Harare by his then employers.

Ndlovu returned to coach Bosso from 1971 to 1977 before becoming chairman in 1989. Collsen Mabeza left DeMbare for Bosso in 1981.

Musanhu played alongside former Highlanders captain Lovemore “MaGents” Ncube and Makwinji Soma Phiri, younger brother to present Bosso assistant coach Amini.

Musanhu is presently a member of the English Football Association’s scouting team.

He attended a Level 2 Scouting Course under the Professional Football Scouts Association. The PFSA Level 2 Course is accredited by NCFE (the national awarding body).