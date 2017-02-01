Musician denies impregnating Bev

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RAUNCHY dancer Beverly Sibanda seems confused about the type of contraceptives that she uses, confusing one that works for five years with one that is effective for three months.

This follows her revelations in our sister paper, H-Metro yesterday that she and rising musician Andy Muridzo last year had an adulterous affair resultin in her falling pregnant, after her Depo Provera injection expired.

“Since I started dating him we never used protection, tairovana ny** yakadaro (we were having unprotected sex) since March last year, I had Depo Provera for five years so I wasn’t aware that it expired. I then checked my dates only to realise that it expired recently.”

Now Bev’s claims on which contraceptive method she used poses two questions and gave many a chance to learn a thing or two on birth control methods.

Bev said she was using Depo Provera, which lasts for five years. However, this is not true according to medical sources, as this method uses injections that are administered every three months.

The one she was referring to should be Norplant, one of the most effective forms of birth control with a one year failure rate around 0.05 percent. The device is placed under the skin and lasts for up to five years. Following its removal, fertility quickly returns.

Maybe Bev got the terms of the birth controls she was using mixed up. It also seems that she knows that one day she would engage in unprotected sexual intercourse that is why she uses both forms of contraception.

Responding to the claim in a four-minute video a visibly shaken Muridzo denied he was the father of the child saying: “Last year was the time I started being famous and when you get famous one gets carried away. I agree that the affair with Bev happened along with other girls. I told Mai Keke and explained everything to her and I thought the issue was over.

“However, I’m surprised that I’m hearing this that Bev is carrying my child. Is it by the Holy Spirit that she got pregnant?” he said.

In the video Muridzo apologises profusely for his actions.

Soon after his video, Bev uploaded her own sneering back at him saying he should be careful as to what he says.

However, from all the claims, Muridzo left some unanswered questions, the big one being whether he had unprotected sex with her or not.

He only denied that he was responsible for the pregnancy without giving concrete evidence why he thinks so.

He gave the notion that Bev is a person of loose morals who sleeps around with all and sundry, that the pregnancy cannot be his surely.

