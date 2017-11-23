Mutasa hails Methembe

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ head coach Lloyd Mutasa has hailed Methembe Ndlovu for integrating young players into the Premier Soccer League at Bantu Rovers as opposed to recycling of players.

Rovers have been relegated but they defied the odds by sticking to young players throughout the Premiership campaign.

Mutasa is also a believer of introducing unheralded players as evidenced by his overhaul of the Dynamos team that saw him introducing a number of unknown players into the first team who are now fighting for the league title.

“Many of us keep recycling players but Methembe has done something impressive. They may have failed to remain in the league but he has given these youngsters a chance to shine on the bigger stage and as such their future is bright,” said Mutasa.

Some of the youngsters that have shone for Rovers include 21-year-old goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, who joined the side from Victoria Falls based First Division side Amagagasi during the midseason transfer window.

Muuya has good height for a goalkeeper, is good in dealing with crosses and his ball distribution is good.

The 18-year-old trio of captain Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Shadreck Nyahwa and Nyasha Garayi have also been a revelation.

Dzingwe is a right back, with Nyahwa playing in central defence while Garayi is an attacking left-back.

Rovers also introduced 15-year-old Sibusiso Moyo and striker Brighton Ncube who showed great promise in the league.

The hope is that these lads will in future illuminate the local football scene.

Warriors’ players Kuda Mahachi, Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadede got Premiership experience at Rovers as teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years.

The three players are now doing well in foreign leagues. — @innocentskizoe.