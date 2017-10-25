Mutasa unfazed over DeMbare form

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says he is not losing sleep over the manner in which his troops have been dropping points and is oozing with confidence ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Ngezi Platinum at Baobab this Saturday.

The blockbuster match is very crucial for both teams in their quest for the league title.

The two teams will go into battle 24 hours after pacesetters FC Platinum would have played Harare City at Rufaro.

DeMbare appear to have lost some of the steam which saw them bulldozing their way to the summit following a slow start to the season.

“I am not losing sleep, we know what we have to do and what we are supposed to do,” he said.

“Football has always been a pressure game but we are one point off the mark, so we are not worried but only thinking of how we will perform in our last five games.

”We have sat down as a team and talked about these games.

“There isn’t much of a difference between what we have been doing before, when results were coming, and what we are doing now.

“We cannot worry when we are a point behind the top team because what would happen if we were other teams that are not even near the position that we are in.

“Personally, I am okay. The reason we are at this institution is that we are able to manage whatever comes our way. We are still in the race.”

The former FC Platinum gaffer says they have been working on their weaknesses.

“We’re working as a team in all aspects like going forward and defending,” he said.

”We have been lacking creativity and taking control of the game, in recent matches, but it’s some of the areas we are trying to manage and I am sure by weekend, we will see a lot of positives.

“We know we drew our last game, when everybody thought that it’s a game we should win but such is football but we have always said these are kind of matches we need to concentrate on as at this stage of the season there are no longer smaller teams in the league.”

Mutasa said it was game on.

“The players need to be reminded the importance of the match. As Dynamos we will prepare it in the manner which suits us so that come weekend we should be able to do well,” he said.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium).

Friday: Harare City v Fc Platinum (Rufaro).

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi v Dynamos (Baobab).

Sunday: Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Dulivadzimo), Shabanie v Triangle (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga).