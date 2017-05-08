Mutizwa breaks Chiefs’ hearts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders’ hitman Knox Mutizwa rose from the bench to break the hearts of Kaizer Chiefs’ supporters when he struck deep into injury time to level matters between his side Golden Arrows and Amakhosi in an Absa Premiership match on Saturday night.

The 1-1 draw all but ruled the mighty Amakhosi out of the league race, as they are now seven points behind leaders Bidvets Wits, who loaned Mutizwa to Abafana Bes’thende.

Mutizwa, who replaced Lerato Lamola in the 62nd minute, capitalised on a lapse in concentration at the back to head home the equaliser from a cross.

Kaizer Chiefs had shot into the lead through substitute Ryan Moon, who coolly slotted home from close range in the 77th minute, and Steve Komphela’s boys looked poised for three points before Mutizwa struck.

Mutizwa’s Facebook timeline was full of congratulatory messages from ecstatic fans who also encouraged him to keep banging in more goals.

“A very valuable point gained in the bigger scheme of things. We were well organised and had three big chances to take a lead into the break.

“We conceded another soft goal from a long pass behind our defence, but credit must go to the players for never giving up and our persistent pressure was rewarded when Mutizwa earned us a valuable point.

“Next up is Baroka in a match we simply have to win if we want any chance of a Top 8 finish,” Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen told the club’s website.

Abafana Bes’thende are home to two other Zimbabweans, Kuda Mahachi, formerly with Chicken Inn and Highlanders, as well as former Soccer Star of the Year Danny Phiri, who was a second half substitute for Siphelele Magubane. Mahachi played the entire match.

Chiefs also featured Zimbabwean players, hardman Willard Katsande and left-footed striker Edmore Chirambadare.

