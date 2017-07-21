Mutuma ‘donates’ to Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders striker Rodreck Mutuma has donated to Bosso what the club owed him in signing on fees and winning bonuses, while his new side Yadah FC also paid the Bulawayo giants for the player’s services.

Mutuma dumped Highlanders this week and returned to the capital to join Yadah.

Highlanders, however, declined to reveal the actual figure Yadah paid for Mutuma’s services, but confirmed receiving a “token” from the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries-owned club.

Mutuma, who joined Bosso from Harare giants Dynamos at the beginning of the year, will reportedly earn $1 000 a month at Yadah.

Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya told the media yesterday that Mutuma felt what Bosso were paying him could not sustain him and his family in Harare.

“Unfortunately his salary, according to him, could not sustain him here and his family in Harare, so we had to make a mutually beneficial decision which benefits the club and Mutuma. Remember he had four months remaining on his contract, so it meant he was going to walk out of the club for free without us getting anything. Admittedly we owed him some signing on fees, but he agreed to cancel that and it means we don’t owe Mutuma anything. Yadah gave us something. He agreed to write off what the club owed him in signing on fees and winning bonuses if any that he was owed,” said Ngwenya at a press conference yesterday.

He said Mutuma came to Highlanders with a bad boy tag, but throughout his short stay at the Bulawayo giants, he never had any disciplinary issues.

“We thank him for being disciplined and for applying himself very well to the club. We did not have any disciplinary issues with him and the coaches were happy with him,” said Ngwenya.

Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay has already expressed his disappointment at Mutuma’s departure, describing him as a good player with a good character. — @skhumoyo2000