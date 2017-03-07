Mutuma gels in at Bosso

Paul Mundandi in Bulawayo

RODRiCK Mutuma is overwhelmed by the outpouring love from the Highlanders fans and has promised to pay back with a glut of goals which can power his new club to the league title.

The self-style Prince of the domestic Premiership has become box office, in terms of his appeal, at his new home.

On Sunday he was summoned back to Luveve, where Bosso were scheduled to play a friendly international against Power Dynamos of Zambia, because the Bosso fans wanted to meet him.

The match was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

“What happened to me on Sunday has never happened to any Zimbabwean player that I know. I am excited by the love the fans have shown me and I have to pay it back by good performances,” said Mutuma.

“The players at Highlanders love me. They are good friends. There is no gossip at Bosso. The team is united and they work very hard. I am proud to be part of them and they were behind me when I wanted to sign for Bosso.

“The coach stood by me. I have to pay back his faith and trust. I am motivated and I have to work extra hard. If the unity we have as players remain in the camp we are going to win the title for Bosso fans.

“I am going to do my best by assisting other players and I also would love to bang in a number of goals at Bosso. I love Barbourfields Stadium and even if my eyes are closed I will score. I can score even if I am on crutches because it is one stadium I enjoy finding the back of the net.

“I salute Dynamos fans for rallying behind me when I was at the club. Dynamos made me to be what I am today and I am proud of the institution. I am now working for Highlanders and I am very sorry that I am going to hurt their feelings because I will definitely score against Dynamos because my bread is now buttered at Bosso.

“I am urging the Highlanders fans to rally behind the team even when the chips are down but all we need is to bring them the League Cup at the end of the season and if possible we must also win trophies for them.”

Last season Errol Akbay became the first Highlanders coach in 10 seasons to win a league match against Dynamos.

He then completed a double at Barbourfields that sent thousands of fans into delirium in the City of Kings.

Mutuma is already enjoying life in the City of Kings.

“I hope everything will be fine with me. I also want to be voted the Soccer Star of The Year and I also want to lift the Golden Boot.

“I am going to work hard and as long as I will be playing at Emagumeni everything is possible,” said Mutuma.