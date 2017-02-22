Mutuma seals Bosso deal

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S now official. Lanky former Dynamos forward Rodrick Mutuma last night signed a one-year renewable deal with Bulawayo giants Highlanders, ending weeks of speculation over his future.

Both the club and his handlers confirmed the deal, which was brokered between the player’s camp and Bosso acting chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele.

Financial details of the deal were, however, not revealed, but it is understood a benefactor offered to pay his signing on fees with the club undertaking to pay “a token of appreciation for the trust in us”.

Ngwenya confirmed to Chronicle Sport last night that Mutuma had penned a one-year deal.

“He is now our player on a year’s deal,” said Ngwenya.

Mutuma’s manager and Bulawayo businessman Carlos Tawengwa, who is a card carrying Highlanders life member, also confirmed the deal.

“Yes, Mutuma is now a Highlanders player,” Tawengwa said.

Ngwenya said the executive’s decision was unanimous, although secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu was away in South Africa on undisclosed business.

“Wide consultations were done before reaching this landmark decision. Bosso is a big institution and we can’t make decisions overnight. A lot needs to be tied together so that the club is protected, but I can tell you that the player himself is excited and itching to play for us. This is why he continued to train with us despite the huge interest from other clubs,” said Ngwenya.

Mutuma could make an emotional debut for his new paymasters when Highlanders take on FC Platinum in the semi-finals of the annual ZNA Commander’s Shield at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Mutuma joins the likes of Stewart Murisa in playing for the country’s three biggest sides, Highlanders, Caps United and Dynamos.