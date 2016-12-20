My father was not killed: Prof Lindela’s son

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE son of late former National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Vice Chancellor Professor Lindela Rowland Ndlovu yesterday dismissed claims that university officials stressed his father into an early grave.

Speaking at the first Prof Ndlovu’s memorial at Nust yesterday, one of his children said his father was not killed but his time was up.

Prof Ndlovu died last year in November with tempers flaring as his family led by his cousin and former Nust council vice chairman Mr Alvord Mabena, accused university officials of stressing him resulting in his death.

The confrontation saw former Nust council chairman Mr Mike Ndubiwa being chased away from Ndlovu’s funeral wake.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, dismissed Mr Mabena’s claims saying he wanted to use Prof Ndlovu’s death to settle personal scores.

His son Mr Likhwa Sifiso Ndlovu, told scores of people who had come to celebrate his father’s life during a commemoration at Nust that his father died a natural death.

He said it was pointless to blame other people for the tragedy.

“We are Christians. When someone passes on it is simply because their time has come. God has a plan for all of us and when His will is done we should not find fault among ourselves. That should be the case with our dad. For the record, Nust did not kill our dad. We were deeply saddened by the misinformation and rumours during such a tragic event,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said to ensure that Prof Ndlovu’s legacy is upheld the family will set up a trust and a school to perpetuate his name.

“In particular I would like to thank my grandfather Sir Johnson Majele Sibanda, who in honour of dad’s efforts and contributions to education has dedicated one of the schools at Denver Township (in Umguza) to be named after Prof Lindela Rowland Ndlovu,” he said.

“This will be a high school with an emphasis on excellence in science just like dad championed science, technology, engineering and mathematics for Matabeleland and the nation. In memory of my father, the Ndlovu family are establishing a Lindela Ndlovu Trust, which will host an annual lecture in his name where all his former students can continue his legacy.”

The commemoration, which is going to be an annual event, was attended by academics, captains of industry and the general public. Ndlovu was credited for the National University of Science and Technology Schools Enrichment Programme (Nustsep) which teaches children from Matabeleland and Midlands region STEM subjects after realising that they could not enrol at the local university as they were failing the subjects.

