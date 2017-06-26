Mzembi laments rooms shortage in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi, has lamented the shortage of accommodation facilities in the country’s prime tourist resort, Victoria Falls.

Speaking during a tour of some accommodation facilities here on Thursday the minister stressed the need to invest more in developing accommodation to cater for anticipated growth of the sector and increased arrivals.

It emerged that there is a shortage of close to 2 000 rooms in the resort town, according to operators, at a time when arrivals were reportedly picking up with around 600 people entering the country every hour.

Dr Mzembi said with the tourism sector showing signs of a boom, there was a need for a concerted effort to develop accommodation facilities to complement a new lease of life injected into the sector.

Addressing journalists at Batonka Guest Lodge after touring the facility, Dr Mzembi said the tourism industry was critical to the country’s economy as it continually creates jobs.

“I took time to look at assets in the resort town and had to also come to this one because they are celebrating one year anniversary. I am happy with what I saw and they are also telling me that they are fully booked for the next six months, which is a good sign of business,” said the minister.

The 22-roomed, Batonka Guest Lodge, whose proprietors include Messrs Bruno de Leo, Blessing Munyenyiwa and Brent Dacomb, was opened last year and has grown to be one of leading lodges in the town.

Dr Mzembi said: “We have a serious deficit of rooms and we need to up our game.”

He said Government had already signed a master plan agreement with Chinese investors towards developing a multi-million convention centre, which will house hotels, conference facilities and other structures.

“I am happy we have a master plan and what we need is to move quickly and start working,” he said.

Dr Mzembi said he was aware that some residents had transformed their houses into lodges, taking advantage of demand.

He said that was commendable as it empowers residents and all that is needed is for authorities to monitor such facilities so that they do not cause lowering of standards in the industry.

Turning to arrivals Dr Mzembi said the country was recording a boom.

“We want to develop all our resort areas but Victoria Falls is obviously our magnet. With more airlines coming in, we have about 600 arrivals every hour and this means we are experiencing a boom,” he said.

The minister was also concerned about delays at ports of entry where travellers take time to be cleared but said he acknowledges there is a shortage of staff.

