Mzingwane suicide pupil buried

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A Form Four pupil from Mzingwane High School who allegedly committed suicide by hanging was yesterday buried at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Ryan Siziba (16) of Bellevue suburb allegedly hanged himself on Tuesday night on the roof trusses of a disused boiler room behind the school hostels using his belt.

Police and his family suspect foul play after the school allegedly cleaned up the boiler room before police commenced investigations.

Ryan’s father, Mr Noel Siziba, said he had laid his son to rest and now awaited results from police investigations to reveal what really transpired leading to his untimely death.

“We have laid my son to rest in peace. I am now, however, waiting for the school to come to me and give me an official report of what happened.

“We received Ryan’s post mortem but I’m not yet ready to share it through the media,” he said.

Mr Siziba referred further questions on the matter to the police.

It was suspected that Ryan feared disciplinary action over alleged theft.

His body was found on Wednesday at around 6AM.

School authorities alleged that Ryan had stolen food from other pupils’ trunks with a 15-year-old friend from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo.

The friend and another Form Four pupil allegedly discovered Ryan’s body.

