Nambya community walks to raise funds for museum

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Nambya community in Hwange District recently went on a two-day sponsored walk covering 100km between Victoria Falls and Hwange to raise funds for its museum project.

The museum, which will be in Hwange, will be used as a cultural centre to preserve values and culture of the BaNambya who are dominant around Dete, Hwange, Nejambezi and Victoria Falls areas.

Early this year, a board was set up to spearhead activities and it came up with the sponsored walk which saw about 30 volunteers taking part.

The board’s spokesperson Simon Tshuma said they were targeting to raise $10 000 for the project, but could not be drawn into revealing how much was raised from the sponsored walk where Chief Shana of BaNambya in Jambezi donated a beast.

“The museum building was donated to the community in 2005 by Hwange Colliery Company, but has not been functional hence it needs renovation and upgrading,” said Tshuma.

“We target to raise $10 000 for the project so we can tell the history of Nambya people and preserve our culture,” he said.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Sifiso Mpofu and Chief Shana welcomed the the people who participated in the walk who included Bulawayo-based Nambya actress Treenah Ndlovu after which a welcome ceremony was held at the Victoria Falls Municipal grounds.

Clr Mpofu challenged those behind the project to widen their scope and include other tribes as the centre will not only benefit BaNambya but everyone.

He implored those behind the project to work with learning institutions so as to contribute to the new education curriculum where minority languages like Nambya are now examinable.

Chief Shana applauded the community for taking the first step towards establishing a museum. — @ncubeleon