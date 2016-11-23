Napster leaves Star FM

Showbiz Reporter

StarFM presenter Napoleon Nyanhi has resigned from the radio station as programmes manager to head a new Harare talk radio station, Capitalk 100.4FM.

Nyanhi or simply Napster on the airwaves bid farewell to colleagues at StarFM last weekend saying he would cherish his stint at number 102 Simon Mazorodze Road — Star FM studios.

“It’s been quite a run. I’ve learnt so much and grown through the contributions that each of you made to my life. There’ve been ups and downs and tears of joy and pain, but it has all led to this moment.

“Officially, I’ll be off air on November 30 and that’s a painful thought,” said Napster.

The talented personality who holds a marketing degree from Africa University will be the station manager at the new sophisticated premium talk radio station which is meant for a Harare audience and the city’s 40km radius.

An excited Napster said he was looking forward to the new experiences that would come with establishing Capitalk 100.4 FM.

“I look with hope though to the new challenge that God has put on my plate and by his grace, Capitalk 100.4FM will become a marvel in Zimbabwean radio. I believe I’ve got the best training possible which will start me off as I embark on this new journey.”

In a statement, Capitalk 100.4FM said: “Napoleon Nyanhi’s vision as he launches Capitalk FM is to serve audiences through the provision of hyper local content and programming that brings with it, added value by looking at the world from multiple perspectives. His mandate is to give Harare its first premium talk radio station.”

“Capitalk 100.4FM will be a sophisticated talk radio station whose vision is to be the most trusted source of news and current affairs in Zimbabwe’s electronic media.”

The station is currently conducting signal tests as they prepare to launch while Napster is conducting auditions for presenters. A popular radio master, Napster started radio broadcasting at the inception of Star FM in 2012 as a producer and presenter. He rose through the ranks to become the programming manager in September last year.

Not so much of a firebrand, Napster used to host The Hub, a hugely popular no-holds barred current affairs programme as well as The Gospel Greats, a music chart show.

Other than radio, Napster has worked in television production.