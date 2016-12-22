Nation speaks ahead of Unity Day commemorations

Chronicle Reporters/Harare Bureau

Zimbabweans have been urged to continue cherishing the Unity Accord signed in 1987 by Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu as it created a conducive environment for peace and development.

The two liberation movements formed a united Zanu-PF after President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo agreed to bring the two revolutionary parties together.

In separate interviews ahead of National Unity Day celeberations today, speaker after speaker extolled the virtues of national unity.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the unity between Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu was a legacy which must be carried forward to the next generations.

Zanu-PF, he said, will continue to be the major political party in the country even though there were small parties that subsist due to multi-party democracy.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said the stability the country was enjoying was due to the Unity Accord.

“The two parties Zanu and Zapu had the same ideology on taking of the land and empowerment of the people,” he said.

“When independence came they then resolved to unite because it was in the interest of the nation and unity became the backbone of development.

“The united Zanu-PF has existed up to today because our leaders had the foresight. They realised that if they did not unite, the enemy was going to find room to destabilise the country.”

Cde Chombo said President Mugabe and Vice President Nkomo put aside their own personal interests and those of their political parties to unite the nation.

Zanu-PF leaders in the two Matabeleland provinces implored the nation to embrace unity and diversity as people celebrated Unity Day.

Provincial chairman for Matabeleland South, Cde Rabelani Choeni, said the Unity Accord was about uniting Zimbabweans regardless of their tribe or race.

“We should also celebrate Unity Day, which is a very special day to all peace loving Zimbabweans,” he said. “It is important to respect this day which was born out of the zeal and quest to unite the people of Zimbabwe by our leaders President Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.”

Cde Choeni urged people to shun tribalism and work together for the betterment of the country.

His Matabeleland North counterpart Cde Richard Moyo denounced divisions along regional and tribal grounds, saying they hampered development and economic growth.

“We are what we are today because of the Unity Accord signed on December 22 in 1987 by President Mugabe and Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo,” he said.

“We should put our differences aside and unite for the purpose of developing our beloved country, which was won through a protracted struggle against the colonial regime. Zimbabwe is a country of cultural and tribal diversity and Unity Day is a special day to embrace each other as one nation.”

Senator for Beitbridge Cde Tambudzani Mohadi said Unity Day was a special day that every Zimbabwean regardless of their political affiliation ought to cherish.

“This is a special day for all patriotic Zimbabweans,” she said. “Unity is vital to everyone irrespective of their political parties and we urge all people across the country to take this day seriously as we cherish unity, peace and development in Zimbabwe.”

Cde Mohadi said the Unity Accord resulted in an even distribution of resources in the country.

“Every province has a State university, irrigation schemes are being rehabilitated all over the country and major roads linking our towns and cities are also being upgraded,” she said.

“That shows how committed our Government is as far as national development is concerned. We are saying everyone has a collective responsibility to work for our country.”

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzai Chipanga urged youths from across the political divide to unite and work together for the development of the nation.

He said Zimbabweans should put aside their political differences and work together as one family.

“December 22 is an important day to us as young people across the political divide,” he said. “That is the day when our fathers, President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo united against all odds.

“It must be a lesson to us that national interests supersede our personal interests. It is now our responsibility as young people to protect and preserve the unity, which was brought to us by our fathers.”

Political analyst Mr Tendai Toto said commemorating the Unity Day was in line with the country’s Constitution.

“Celebrating Unity Day ensures that all citizens remain united, encompassing interaction between and among tribes in recognition of the Constitution of Zimbabwe that guarantees freedom of association, the use of diverse languages and cultural heritage,” he said.

“All these are fully realised when all tribes in Zimbabwe fully interact and are united.”

Mr Toto said the Unity Accord should now be improved from only uniting the Ndelebe and Shona people to encompassing all tribes and dialects in Zimbabwe.

“Suffice to say that the Unity Accord now has graduated from incorporating the Ndebele people and uniting them with the majority of the Shona people to the encompassment of all tribes to unite,” said Mr Toto.

Another analyst Mr Godwine Mureriwa said Unity Day was traceable to the days of the First Chimurenga war when the indigenous people, regardless of sex and tribe united to fight.

“During that time, people had differences but they had to put the differences aside and fight the common enemy.

“In 1980, a Unity Government was formed but differences arose culminating in the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987,” he said.