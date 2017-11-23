Nations ready to support new Govt

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE African Union and some international bodies have expressed readiness to work with the incoming Government to re-build the country.

The organisations also commended Cde Mugabe for stepping down peacefully.

Cde Mugabe resigned as the country’s president after 37 years in power on Tuesday afternoon, sparking wild celebrations across the country.

Regional and international bodies have since pledged support for the incoming Government to be led by Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa who is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

AU Commission chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the continental body supports Zimbabwe’s sovereignty in solving its challenges.

“The chairperson of the Commission, recalling the relevant AU instruments, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, pledges the Union’s full support to the Zimbabwean people and leaders in the period ahead. In this respect, the AU will continue to work closely with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the efforts and commitment of which it hails,” said Mr Faki Mahamat.

He said Cde Mugabe left an indelible mark on the African continent by honouring the people’s wishes calling him to step down.

“President Mugabe will be remembered as a fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter, and the father of the independent Zimbabwean nation. Tuesday’s decision will go down in history as an act of statesmanship that can only bolster President Mugabe’s political legacy,” he said.

“The African Union recognises that the Zimbabwean people have expressed their will that there should be a peaceful transfer of power in a manner that secures the democratic future of their country. President Mugabe’s decision to resign paves the way for a transition process, owned and led by the sovereign people of Zimbabwe.”

The European Union’s (EU) vice-president Ms Federica Mogherini said it was the union’s hope to see Zimbabwe conducting free and fair elections following an inclusive approach to its challenges.

“It is important now that an inclusive dialogue is established that respects the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe for a more prosperous and democratic future, and which encourages the acceleration of key reforms,” said Ms Mogherini.

“The EU stands ready to accompany this process in cooperation with the AU and Sadc, and to assist the Zimbabwean people with all instruments at its disposal in order to meet that objective.”

British Prime Minister Ms Theresa May said Britain as Zimbabwe’s “oldest friend” was ready to assist the country in its rebuilding efforts.

“The resignation of Robert Mugabe provides Zimbabwe with an opportunity to forge a new path free of the oppression that characterised his rule. In recent days we have seen the desire of the Zimbabwean people for free and fair elections and the opportunity to rebuild the country’s economy under a legitimate government,” said Ms May.

“As Zimbabwe’s oldest friend we will do all we can to support this, working with our international and regional partners to help the country achieve the brighter future it so deserves.”

United States Embassy in Harare said Cde Mugabe’s departure was historic and called for democratic processes to be followed. — @nqotshili.