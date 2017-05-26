NCDPZ president Moyo challenges suspension

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE president of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ) Mr Obadiah Moyo and his deputy, Ms Pauline Sibanda have taken their organisation and its secretariat to court challenging their suspension for allegedly abusing funds and resources.

Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda, through their lawyers VJ Mpofu and Associates, have filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court citing NCDPZ principal officer Mr Goliath Zinhumwe, the organisation’s Bulawayo branch co-ordinator Ms Caroline Moyo, a caretaker Mr Remigio Mumbire and NCDPZ as respondents.

Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda were suspended from their positions in August last year after a vote of no confidence was passed against them by the organisation’s members through a petition. In his founding affidavit, Mr Moyo, said their suspension through a petition was a violation of the organisation’s constitution.

“The procedure of suspending any member or worker through a petition is not provided for in our constitution. The petition in question was purportedly signed by the entire national membership of the association. I believe that the constitution envisaged a suspension letter, not a petition,” he said.

The applicants want an order setting aside their suspensions and reinstating them to their positions without any loss of benefits.

According to the petition dated August 12 last year, Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda are accused of abusing the organisation’s vehicles, improper supervision, interfering with the Bulawayo branch business and by-passing the chairman. The petition also stated that the two diverted branch funds and failed to mobilise funds for the smooth running of the organisation.

The respondents have not yet responded to the application.

