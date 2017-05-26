NCDPZ president Moyo challenges suspension

May 26, 2017 Local News

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter
THE president of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ) Mr Obadiah Moyo and his deputy, Ms Pauline Sibanda have taken their organisation and its secretariat to court challenging their suspension for allegedly abusing funds and resources.

Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda, through their lawyers VJ Mpofu and Associates, have filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court citing NCDPZ principal officer Mr Goliath Zinhumwe, the organisation’s Bulawayo branch co-ordinator Ms Caroline Moyo, a caretaker Mr Remigio Mumbire and NCDPZ as respondents.

Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda were suspended from their positions in August last year after a vote of no confidence was passed against them by the organisation’s members through a petition. In his founding affidavit, Mr Moyo, said their suspension through a petition was a violation of the organisation’s constitution.

“The procedure of suspending any member or worker through a petition is not provided for in our constitution. The petition in question was purportedly signed by the entire national membership of the association. I believe that the constitution envisaged a suspension letter, not a petition,” he said.

The applicants want an order setting aside their suspensions and reinstating them to their positions without any loss of benefits.

According to the petition dated August 12 last year, Mr Moyo and Ms Sibanda are accused of abusing the organisation’s vehicles, improper supervision, interfering with the Bulawayo branch business and by-passing the chairman. The petition also stated that the two diverted branch funds and failed to mobilise funds for the smooth running of the organisation.

The respondents have not yet responded to the application.

  • Toindepi

    I am a disabled person based in Gweru, i was shocked to here that the organization have a new President in the name of Obadiar Moyo. The processes which led to him being a President are not clear , our branch and most other branches did not participate.Our constitution is very clear on how the new board is ushered in. If he thinks that he can continue playing dirty tricks, this time tinosvitsana kutsime chaiko, haudzoki mbavha yemunhu. All disabled guys who are fully paid up members of NCDPZ its now time to say enough is enough. We are prepared to take u on be prepared for a huge imbarassement. Pliz members more comments