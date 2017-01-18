Nceku to embark on maiden United Kingdom tour

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, ShowBiz Correspondent

SOCIAL media comedy sensation Nceku, real name Thuba Sibanda, is set to embark on a two-week tour of the United Kingdom (UK) to meet most of his fans based abroad.

The tour, which kicks off at Leicester Athena in September, will also encompass a gospel show which will afford Nceku a chance to rub shoulders with the likes of South Africa’s Keke Phofoolo and Sebastian Magacha.

The gospel show will also be a platform for the self-proclaimed king of skit jokes to be the Cter of ceremony and also ply his trade as a comedian.

His spokesperson Wisdom Nyathi said in as much as Nceku is a comedian, he is also deeply involved in Christianity.

“Nceku is a renowned social media comedian in as much as he is a Christian. He takes both seriously and with passion. Thus he well be going to the UK for the gospel gig and to do comedy shows. He will, with no doubt crack ribs,” said Nyathi.

Nceku is known for his social commentary comic skits he posts on Facebook on a weekly basis.

“Nceku has come up with a lot of new skits that he will be going to unpack in the UK. Of course he will also do his usual stuff that has made him who he is to date,” he said.

Nyathi added that the tour was due to public demand as Nceku’s popularity in the virtual world has proven to be huge abroad.

“There’re many people who appreciate Nceku in the UK. This is one of the reasons the promoters of the tour opted for him. They’ve noticed the popularity he has gained in the foreign land, besides this is going to be a huge learning curve for Nceku” he said.

“Most of his fans that are in the UK have never seen him perform live. As a result this will be a great opportunity for his fans and Nceku as he performs in front of a new diverse audience.”