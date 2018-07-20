Ndlovu scoops top Comesa award

Shamiso Dzingire, Business Reporter

CHRONICLE Business Editor Prosper Ndlovu on Wednesday scooped the first prize at the 2018 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Media Awards presented in Lusaka, Zambia.

Ndlovu, who was covering the regional body’s 20th Summit that ended yesterday, won the first prize in the print category for outstanding economic and regional integration journalism.

The award, which includes a trophy, certificate and cash prize, was presented by Comesa Authority chairperson and Madagascar President, Henry Rajaonarimampianana.

Ndlovu, a holder of an Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies and just completed his Masters Degree in International Relations, said he was humbled to receive the recognition.

“I am excited to scoop the award and humbled with gratitude at the same time. The recognition of quality journalistic work by an organisation of Comesa’s stature has a huge significance in my professional growth and indeed the reputation of my employer, The Chronicle and the entire Zimpapers Group,” he said.

Ndlovu was congratulated by the head of the Zimbabwe delegation to the summit and Presidential Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister, Dr Mike Bimha and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zambia, Gertrude Takawira.

The Comesa Media awards were launched at the 13th Summit of the Comesa Authority of Heads of State and Government which was held in Zimbabwe in 2009.

The awards promote reporting of Comesa regional integration activities and recognise journalists whose works contribute to the integration agenda.

The awards which are open to journalists from the 19 Comesa member states also acknowledge the role of print and broadcast media in setting the agenda for public discourse. — @ShamisoDzingire.