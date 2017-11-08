NDORO ECSTATIC

Grace Chingoma, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international forward Tendai Ndoro says he was humbled to get the armband in the series of friendly matches which begin with tonight’s tie against Lesotho at the Sesotho Stadium.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday against Namibia in the Hage Geingob Cup.

And, in the absence of captain Knowledge Musona who was injured during a league match in Belgium on Sunday, the Warriors bosses have handed the task to the Al Faisaly striker.

Ndoro will be deputised by Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa, who was surprisingly given extra responsibilities on his Warriors debut appearance.

“I am very pleased to lead the boys in the two games we have,” said Ndoro, speaking from Maseru.

“We just wish to work together as a team and to have the amband in these games will even motivate me further to do well in my international career.

“I am very proud to represent my country again, so we just wishing to work together as a team and produce results in tomorrow’s (today) game and Saturday’s game.

“We welcome the new players but in football, we always know there is nothing called new players.

“I know and trust that they will adapt well, football is just the same.”

The former Chicken Inn and Orlando Pirates forward, who recently moved to Saudi Arabia, says he is enjoying his game as well as life in the Middle East.

Warriors midfielders Marvelous Nakamba and Golden Arrows Kuda Mahachi linked up with the rest of the team in South Africa before proceeding together to Lesotho.

However, Black Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo and CAPS United midfielder Devon Chafa could not secure seats on yesterday’s flight and were expected to follow early this morning from the capital and quickly rejoin the team before the evening match.

FC Platinum winger Ali Sadiki, Bulawayo City Ishmael Wadi and Yadah exciting teenager Leeroy Mavunga were dropped from the team.

Chafa had been dropped but had to be recalled after Musona pulled out while Rusawo was also last-minute addition due to an injury to Polokwane City goalie George Chigova.

ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mutekede, who is only holding fort in these two games waiting for the Association to appoint a substantive gaffer, has said he wants to give a run to all the players in the friendly matches.

Mutekede and his assistant Lloyd Chitembwe will also be able to have a closer look at the England-based players.