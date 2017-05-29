NetOne extends recruitment to provinces

Kiyapili Sibanda Business Reporter

STATE-owned mobile telecom-munications operator NetOne would be extending its recruitment exercise to other provinces after adding 400 people in Harare recently, an official said.

Company public relations manager Mr John Nyashanu said the telecoms firm was still committed to its pledge to create 20 000 jobs countrywide as part of its business expansion strategy.

“The exercise started in Harare and so far we have recruited more than 400 people and soon we will be visiting other provinces for the same exercise. We are committed to meeting our target of creating 20 000 jobs,” said Mr Nyashanu.

He said people who are being recruited will be responsible for selling NetOne products and will be penetrating every sector in Zimbabwe as the company moves to reclaim its pinnacle position in the telecommunications industry.

Mr Nyashanu said NetOne was bound by the Government’s economic blueprint, Zim-Asset, to assist in economic development and job creation.

“We are employing thousands of people and as such were are working towards the success of Zim-Asset,” he said.

Mr Nyashanu said customers had embraced the company’s products and the next target was sporting activities.

Under the initiative, 2000 jobs will be created in each of the country’s 10 provinces as NetOne moves to increase its market share and fulfil the Zim-Asset targets.

This month, NetOne invaded the internet services provider space through two newly launched products, One-Fi and One-Cliq, which introduce the company’s adoption of convergence in line with latest global trends. — @Kiyaz_Cool.